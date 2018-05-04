Adam Klipstine makes all-conference team

RICHMOND, Ind. – Ansonia native, Arcanum graduate and Indiana University East senior Adam Klipstine earned a spot on the all-conference team at the River States Conference outdoor track and field meet.

Klipstine helped the IU East men’s 4×400 meter relay team finish third at the conference meet. All top-three finishers in individual events and relays make the all-conference team. Klipstine was a last-second addition to the relay and ran a strong anchor leg to secure a top-three finish and all-conference medals.

Klipstine was also named to the River States Conference Scholar-Athlete team. He is scheduled to complete his degree in elementary education this month.