Marion Local flies past the Tri-Village softball team

NEW MADISON – The Tri- Village Patriots softball squad gave it quite a try but fell victims to the ever-improving Marion Local Flyers Friday afternoon, 10-4.

A crowd of 17 spectators watched on as Marion Local improved to 9-9 overall while the Patriots fell to 3-13 overall in one of Tri-Village’s last regular season games to wrap up the 2018 season.

Marion Local’s veteran group started five seniors while Tri-Village had only one senior starter in Autumn Moore for the youthful Patriots of Tracy Barhorst. Marion Local is like a fast moving train in Maria Stein as they have won seven out of their last nine on the diamond.

Marion Local did not horse around in the first inning and scored right off the bat on a wild pitch that plated freshman Sam Pierron.

The Patriots battled back like they were playing inside at the Battleground gymnasium by almost denting the electric scoreboard for a run. They got a runner to third on a walk to junior Peyton Bietry and a slashing single by speedy sophomore Shelby Bennett.

Second inning showings saw Marion Local held to one hit by senior Kara Evers in the top half while Tri-Village was ever ready with one run to knot it all at one apiece. Sophomore Madison Fourman forearmed a single, stole a base and was knocked in by Moore.

More runs were on the minds of the high-flying Flyers as they went flying around the base paths for six runs on just four hits to go up 7-1 after their terrific third. The four hits were all singles accomplished by Pierron, seniors Lauren Sanders and Marah Moeller, and the last hit for two RBIs was done by Rachel Partington. The junior parted the red brick dust infield with a slashing gapper for runs six and seven.

The Patriots were running on empty in their frame as they were seeing plenty of gas from flame-throwing sophomore Emily Nietfeld. Only Bietry was able to get on the bases with a walk.

Fourth inning firings saw the Flyers shut down as they only got a single from another senior in Amber Schmitz.

Tri- Village ignited the scoreboard and the 200 dimension field by plating two more runs to keep things closer at 7-3. Rallying the Patriots was junior Breanna Locke who locked in a single and sophomore Jayden Sharpe who hit a sharp single to left. Junior Bree Wilson aided the cause by hitting into a fielder’s choice that plated a run.

Fifth inning fireworks saw the Flyers plating one run on a series of walks, a wild pitch and a throwing error to go up by five at 8-3.

The fifth inning for the Patriots saw the Darke County squad cut the deficit as they got one run back on two hits. Bennett and junior Breeann Lipps both smacked a single to help keep the score close for the final two cantos.

Sixth inning showcased the Flyers flailing at the offerings by freshman pitcher Loraleigh Waters. She came in for relief and held the Flyers scoreless by only giving up a harmless walk to Moeller.

The Patriots also went down quickly as they could only dent the base paths by having Fourman being hit by a pitch to keep the score at 8-4.

The seventh inning once again saw the Flyers flying on the base paths for two more runs to get into double digits at 10. Surprisingly they plated the two runs on only one hit, and that was by a single off the aluminum bat of another senior in Lexi Arling.

Wild pitches and errors again hurt the Patriot cause as they needed six runs to keep things going in the seventh.

Junior Kloey Murphey got things going in the right direction by lacing a single. However, she was stranded on the red dirt as the last two Lady Patriots went down via strikeouts.

“We played OK today as we were able to get four runs and were able to put the bat on the ball,” Barhorst said. “The pitchers need confidence out there, and we must avoid the one bad inning, which we had today. We are happy with the draw as (Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament) play starts this week. We are working hard all around and look forward to advancing in the tourney ahead of us.”

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Tri-Village-logo-WEB-1.jpg