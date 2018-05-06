Greenville baseball player Owen Paulus throws no-hitter versus Xenia

GREENVILLE – Owen Paulus threw a no-hitter as the Greenville baseball team beat Xenia 1-0 in eight innings on Friday.

Paulus threw 94 pitches across his eight innings on the mound, allowing no runs on no hits, no walks and two hit batters. Along with the two hit batters, Xenia also had two players reach base on errors.

The game’s lone run was scored in the bottom of the eighth. Landon Eldridge singled and went to second on a sacrifice by Marcus Wood. Tyler Beyke then singled to bring in Eldridge for the game-winning run.

Greenville had seven hits and two errors on Friday while Xenia had no hits and one error.

Wood was 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Ethan Saylor also was 2-for-3. Eldridge was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Beyke was 1-for-4 with a RBI. Karsyn Fender was 1-for-3. Alec Fletcher and Reed Hanes both drew walks.