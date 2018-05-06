Bradford baseball team beats Mississinawa Valley at Fifth Third Field

DAYTON – Bradford beat Mississinawa Valley 10-2 in a baseball game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Friday.

Bradford scored the game’s first eight runs with two in the first inning, four in the second and two in the third. Mississinawa Valley scored its first run in the bottom of the third.

Bradford added one run in the top of the fourth to make it 9-1 then MV scored its second run in the fifth inning. Bradford scored the game’s final run in the seventh.

Bradford had seven hits and no errors while Mississinawa Valley had five hits and five errors.

Bradford’s Josh Phillips was 2-for-2 and scored a run. Andy Branson was 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and two RBIs. Larkin Painter was 1-for-2 with a triple, a walk and two RBIs. Gage Wills was 1-for-2 with a double and a run. Gaven Trevino was 1-for-2 and scored a run.

Hunter Gheen walked once and scored two runs for Bradford. Clay Layman walked three times and scored a run. Wyatt Spangler had a RBI and scored a run. Noah Hamilton walked, stole a base and scored a run. Parker Smith was hit by a pitch and scored a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Trent Collins was 2-for-2 with a walk, two stolen bases and a RBI. Zac Longfellow was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-3. Cody Dirksen scored a run. Ethan Dirksen drove in a run.

Gheen pitched one scoreless inning for Bradford, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two. Wills pitched a scoreless inning, surrendering one hit, walking none and striking out three. Phillips allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks in one inning on the mound. Painter pitched a perfect inning.

Noah Hamilton pitched one inning for Bradford and gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk. Corie Hamilton pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing no hits and one walk while striking out two. Branson pitched 1/3 of an inning and struck out the lone batter he faced.

Ethan Bowman pitched 1 2/3 innings for Mississinawa Valley, allowing three earned runs and two unearned runs on two hits and five walks. Ethan Dirksen pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs and one unearned run on three hits and two walks.

Guillozet pitched two innings for MV and gave up one unearned run on one hit and three strikeouts. Collins pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on one hit, two hit batters and two strikeouts.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Bradford-MV-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

