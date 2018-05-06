Mississinawa Valley softball team run ruled at Covington

COVINGTON – Covington run ruled Mississinawa Valley 11-1 in five innings of Cross County Conference softball on Saturday.

Covington scored the first three runs of the day with one in the first inning and two in the second. Mississinawa Valley scored its lone run in the top of the third then Covington added seven in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Bailey Johnson was 2-for-3 for Mississinawa Valley. Ellie Reichard was 1-for-1 with a walk and scored a run. Taylor Collins was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and a RBI. Bailey Emrick was 1-for-2.

Collins pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley, allowing 11 runs on 16 hits, three walks and one strikeout.