Greenville baseball team sweeps doubleheader at Marion Local

MARIA STEIN – The Greenville baseball team swept Marion Local in a doubleheader on Saturday, defeating the Flyers 5-3 and 9-0.

In the opening game Greenville took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning then both teams scored a run in the second to make it 2-1. Greenville added one run in the fourth inning, and both teams scored two in the sixth for the 5-3 final score.

Greenville had seven hits and three errors while Marion Local had seven hits and one error.

Marcus Wood was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Tony Sells was 1-for-2, walked twice, stole a base and scored a run. Terry Miller was 1-for-2 with a walk, a stolen base and a RBI. Tytan Grote was 1-for-2, walked, stole a base and scored a run.

Kyle Mills was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and drove in a run. Landon Eldridge was 1-for-4. Tyler Beyke walked and scored a run. Ethan Flannery scored a run.

Cameron Kaiser earned the win as he pitched six innings, allowing three unearned runs on six hits, five walks and six strikeouts. Mills picked up the save as he pitched one perfect inning in relief, striking out the side and stranding three inherited runners.

It was all Greenville in game two as the Green Wave scored one run in the first inning, five in the second and three in the fourth while holding the Flyers scoreless.

Greenville had 12 hits and one error while Marion had one hit and one error.

Mills pitched the complete game shutout, allowing just one hit, three walks and one hit batters while striking out 14.

Eldridge was 3-for-4 at the plate with a double, a stolen base, three runs and two RBIs. Wood was 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs. Sells was 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Mills was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.

Colton Zumbrun was 1-for-3 with a double, a RBI and a run. Beyke was 1-for-3 with a run and three RBIs. Grote was 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Greenville improved to 12-11 with Saturday’s wins.

By Kyle Shaner

