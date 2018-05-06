Eric Hosmer homers as Padres beat Dodgers 7-4

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — The San Diego Padres rebounded nicely from Los Angeles’ combined no-hitter, using two-run homers by Eric Hosmer and Raffy Lopez to beat the Dodgers 7-4 on Saturday night in the first major league series in Mexico since 1999.

A day after the first no-hitter ever outside the U.S. or Canada, Travis Jankowski led off the first with a triple for San Diego’s first hit of the series. Hosmer then hit a drive over the wall in right against Kenta Maeda.

“It was big for us, after a day like yesterday you want to start fast,” Padres manager Andy Green said. “Then the bullpen gave us the opportunity to come back a couple of times.”

Lopez’s first homer of the season erased a 4-3 Los Angeles lead in the sixth, and Chase Headley and Carlos Asuaje contributed RBI singles in the eighth against Daniel Hudson.

“It*s fun to get out there and win, that*s what is all about, I just had a blast,” Lopez said. “The homer was awesome.”

On Friday night, Walker Buehler and three relievers posted the 12th combined no-hitter in major league history, leading the Dodgers to a 4-0 victory.

San Diego (12-22) ended a two-game losing streak.

Kirby Yates (2-0) got two outs for the win, and Brad Hand worked the ninth for his eighth save. Chris Taylor reached on a leadoff single before Hand struck out the side.

Josh Fields (2-1) allowed Lopez’s homer.

After Hosmer provided an early lead for San Diego, Los Angeles responded with three straight runs. Matt Kemp homered in the Dodgers’ two-run second and singled in Cody Bellinger in the third.

Los Angeles added another run in the sixth when Taylor was hit by a pitch from Yates with the bases loaded, forcing in Joc Pederson to make it 4-3.

UP NEXT

The Dodgers send right-hander Ross Stripling (0-1) to the mound for the series finale. Left-hander Eric Lauer pitches for the Padres on Sunday.

Padres 7, Dodgers 4

Los Angeles; San Diego;

ab;r;h;bi; ;ab;r;h;bi

C.Tylor ss;4;0;3;2;Jnkwski cf;3;1;1;0

Verdugo lf-cf;3;0;0;0;Hosmer 1b;3;1;1;2

K.Hrnan ph;1;0;0;0;Vllneva 3b;3;1;0;0

Grandal c;4;0;0;0;Cordero rf;2;2;0;0

Bllnger 1b;4;1;0;0;R.Lopez c;4;2;2;2

M.Kemp rf;4;1;3;2;Pirela lf;3;0;1;0

Pderson cf;4;1;2;0;Stammen p;0;0;0;0

Hudson p;0;0;0;0;Headley ph;1;0;1;1

Utley 2b;3;0;0;0;Hand p;0;0;0;0

Muncy 3b-lf;3;1;1;0;Galvis ss;3;0;1;1

Maeda p;2;0;1;0;Asuaje 2b;4;0;1;1

Valera ph;0;0;0;0;Mtchell p;1;0;0;0

Fields p;0;0;0;0;Erlin p;0;0;0;0

Lbrtore p;0;0;0;0;Margot ph;1;0;0;0

K.Frmer 3b;1;0;0;0;Cimber p;0;0;0;0

Yates p;0;0;0;0

Szczur lf;2;0;1;0

Totals; 33;4;10;4;Totals; 30;7;9;7

Los Angeles;021;001;000;—;4

San Diego;200;102;02x;—;7

DP_Los Angeles 2, San Diego 3. LOB_Los Angeles 9, San Diego 5. 2B_C.Taylor (9), Pederson (4), Galvis (2). 3B_Jankowski (1). HR_M.Kemp (5), Hosmer (4), R.Lopez (1). SB_Bellinger (1). SF_Galvis (1). S_Verdugo (1).<

;IP;H;R;ER;BB;SO

Los Angeles

Maeda;5;4;3;3;1;7

Fields L,2-1 BS,1;1;1;2;2;1;2

Liberatore;1-3;1;0;0;2;0

Hudson;1;2-3;3;2;2;1;1

San Diego

Mitchell;2;1-3;5;3;3;3;2

Erlin;2;2-3;2;0;0;0;1

Cimber;1-3;1;1;1;1;1

Yates W,2-0;2-3;0;0;0;1;0

Stammen H,6;2;1;0;0;0;3

Hand S,8-10;1;1;0;0;0;3

HBP_by Yates (Taylor).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:26. A_21,791 (26,999).

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_San-Dieo-Padres-WEB-2.jpg

By Carlos Rodriguez Associated Press

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball