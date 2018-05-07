Arcanum baseball team beats Franklin Monroe at Fifth Third Field in Dayton

DAYTON – The Arcanum baseball team beat Franklin Monroe 13-10 in a game at Fifth Third Field in Dayton on Friday.

Arcanum got off to a strong start with five runs in the top half of the first inning. Franklin Monroe scored two runs in the second inning then Arcanum added five in the fourth and three in the fifth to lead 13-2. Franklin Monroe closed the gap with four runs in both the fifth and sixth innings but lost by three.

Arcanum and Franklin Monroe both had 10 hits and four errors on Friday.

Arcanum’s Cole Spitler was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored. Cory Ross was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Grant Delk was 1-for-4 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Wade Meeks was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs.

Arcanum’s Kaleb Shilt was 1-for-1, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Mitch Wogoman was 1-for-1 with a RBI and a run. Michael Fecker was 1-for-2 with a RBI and a run. Lane Byrne was 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Dylan Lumpkin walked and scored a run. Evan Atchley scored a run.

Franklin Monroe’s Noah Koffer was 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Jeremy Bridenbaugh was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a RBI and two runs. Zach Cable was 1-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Trevor Collins was 1-for-3 with a walk, a run and two RBIs.

FM’s Timothy Lawson went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Larkin Ressler was 1-for-1 and drew a walk. Brenden Hosler was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Levi Altic was 1-for-4 and scored a run. Bryce Filbrun scored two runs. Caden Goins drove in a run.

Zach Ullery earned the win for Arcanum as he pitched 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs and two unearned runs on seven hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Ross earned the save as he pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up no runs on one hit, no walks and one strikeout. Wogoman pitched one inning, surrendering one earned run and one unearned run on two hits, two walks and one strikeout.

Collins was charged with the loss for Franklin Monroe as he pitched one inning, allowing three earned runs and two unearned runs on three hits and two walks. Goins pitched 3 1/3 innings and gave up five earned runs and three unearned runs on seven hits, no walks and one hit batter. Koffer pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on no hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Filbrun pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up no runs on no hits, no walks and three strikeouts.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Arcanum-FM-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.