Greenville softball team loses to Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Greenville softball team suffered its first Greater Western Ohio Conference loss in more than two years as the Lady Wave lost 5-3 to Xenia on Friday.

Xenia scored the game’s first two runs with one in the second inning and one in the third then Greenville scored its first run in the bottom of the third. Both teams scored one run in the fifth inning then in the seventh Xenia added two runs while Greenville scored one more for the 5-3 final score.

Greenville had seven hits and three errors while Xenia had eight hits and one error.

Baylee Petry went 2-for-3 and scored a run for Greenville. Haleigh Mayo was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs. Courtney Bryson was 1-for-2. Cassie Cromwell, Sydney Grote and Nyesha Wright each were 1-for-3 with a walk and a RBI.

Caitlin Christman pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs and one unearned run on six hits, two walks and one strikeout. Grace Shaffer pitched two innings and gave up two unearned runs on two hits, one walk and three strikeouts.

Greenville fell to 21-5 overall and 14-1 in the GWOC with the loss. It was the Lady Wave’s first conference loss since April 19, 2016, at Piqua.