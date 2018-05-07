Greenville girls track and field team wins the Laker Invitational at Indian Lake

LEWISTOWN – Greenville’s girls won the team championship at the Laker Invitational on Friday at Indian Lake.

Greenville’s girls won the meet with 184.5 points, Wapakoneta finished second with 139.5, St. Marys was third with 120, Fairbanks finished fourth with 109.5, Waynesfield-Goshen was fifth with 44.5, Jackson Center finished sixth with 33, and Indian Lake and Perry tied for seventh with 28.

Greenville’s boys finished third in the meet with 110 points. The Green Wave finished behind champion Fairbanks, who accumulated 123 points, and runner-up Waynesfield-Goshen with 120 points. Indian Lake finished fourth with 87.5, Wapakoneta was sixth with 83.5, St. Marys was sixth with 63.5, Jackson Center finished seventh with 57, Calvary Christian was eighth with 28.5, and Perry finished ninth with 25.

Riley Hunt won the girls 100 meter hurdles in a time of 17.46

Isabel Elliott, Riley Hunt, Payton Brandenburg and Hope Byrum won the girls 4×100 meter relay with a time of 53.52.

Andrew Kocher won the boys 800 meter run in a time of 2:09.17.

Isabelle Rammel won the girls 3,200 meter run in 12:27.19 while Haley Maher finished sixth in 13:19.69.

Sierra Cress won the girls discus with a throw of 115 feet 5 inches, and Harley

West finished fifth with a throw of 84 feet 7 inches.

Emma Klosterman won the girls high jump as she cleared 5 feet 2 inches, and Payton Brandenburg finished fifth as she cleared 4 feet 8 inches.

Emma Klosterman won the girls long jump by jumping 16 feet 2.5 inches while Payton Brandenburg finished second by jumping 14 feet 8 inches.

Sierra Cress won the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet 11 inches, and Harley West finished fourth with a toss of 30 feet.

Ryan Trick won the boys pole vault as he cleared a meet record height of 14 feet 6 inches, and John Butsch finished third by clearing 13 feet 6 inches.

Payton Brandenburg won the girls triple jump as she jumped 31 feet 4 inches, and Adeline Haupt finished third as she jumped 28 feet 5 inches.

Hope Byrum finished second in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.30.

Isabelle Rammel finished second in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5:47.47 while Grace Coakley finished third in 5:50.97.

Andrew Kocher finished second in the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:55.94.

Grace Coakley finished second in the girls 800 meter run in a time of 2:31.02 while Mikayla Miller finished sixth in 2:50.37.

Grace Conway finished second in the girls pole vault as she cleared 9 feet 6 inches.

Foster Cole finished second in the boys triple jump by jumping 37 feet 9.5 inches while Ian Riffell finished fourth by jumping 35 feet.

Josiah Grisez, Logan Sibery, Matt Boltin and Alex Hutt finished third in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:40.36.

Emma Jennings finished third in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:07.14 while Lauren Dull finished fourth in 1:07.21.

Alex Hutt finished third in the boys 200 meter dash in a time of 24.18, and Logan Sibery finished seventh in 24.99.

Riley Emerick finished third in the boys 3,200 meter run in 10:43.40 while Matthew Karns finished fifth in 11:29.97.

Emma Jennings, Kyia Mustain Richard, Lauren Dull and Grace Coakley finished third in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:29.14.

Addison Ernst finished third in the boys discus with a throw of 117 feet 6 inches while Tanner Swisshelm finished sixth with a throw of 110 feet 2 inches.

Foster Cole finished third in the boys long jump as he jumped 19 feet 6 inches.

Foster Cole finished fourth in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.35.

Abigail Cattell, Adeline Haupt, Emma Jennings and Emma Klosterman finished fourth in the girls 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:57.48.

Gavin Williams, Logan Sibery, Matt Boltin and Alex Hutt finished fourth in the boys 4×100 meter relay in 47.26.

Larissa Schmitmeyer finished fourth in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 55.32.

Andrew Kocher, Josh Schrock, Jacob Watson and Gabriel Stevens finished fourth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in 3:50.88.

Kyia Mustain Richard, Mikayla Miller, Lauren Dull and Haley Maher finished fifth in the girls 4×800 meter relay in a time of 11:42.45.

Curtis Grubbs, Anson Phillips, Gabriel Stevens and Tyler Strait finished sixth in the boys 4×800 meter run in a time of 10:12.43.

Noah VanHorn finished sixth in the boys shot put with a toss of 38 feet 8 inches while Landin Brown finished eighth with a toss of 38 feet 6 inches.

Josh Schrock finished seventh in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 58.74.

Abigail Cattell finished ninth in the girls 200 meter dash in 30.32.

For complete results from the Laker Invitational, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/trevent.php?peventid=1126&table=C.

The Greenville girls track and field team won the Laker Invitational on Friday at Indian Lake. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Greenville-girls-track-WEB.jpg The Greenville girls track and field team won the Laker Invitational on Friday at Indian Lake. Courtesy photo

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.