Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs commits to the Wittenberg University track team

NEW MADISON – A goal Kathryn Combs has worked toward since her freshman year of high school became a reality on Monday afternoon as the Tri-Village senior committed to the Wittenberg University track and field team.

Combs, the daughter of Madonna and Erik Veitch, said she looks forward to continuing her track career and thinks it will be a good experience.

“I think it’s really beneficial for me in the long run,” she said. “It’s my dream to do track and field in college and continue my athletic career.”

Wittenberg started recruiting Combs during last year’s Arcanum Booster Invitational track and field meet. After getting to know the Tiger coaches and the Wittenberg campus, Combs knew it was the right place for her.

“They came to a meet one day, and the throwers coach recruited me,” the Tri-Village senior said. “And after that I just fell in love with the campus and the people there.”

Wittenberg competes in the NCAA Division III North Coast Athletic Conference along with Allegheny College, Denison University, DePauw University, Kenyon College, Oberlin College, Ohio Wesleyan University and the College of Wooster. The Tiger women finished fifth out of eight teams this past weekend at the NCAC outdoor championships.

Combs is a thrower for the Tri-Village track and field team and leads the Patriots with a mark of 32 feet 10 inches in the shot put and 104 feet 7 inches in the discus. In college she’ll add the hammer throw and weight throw to her repertoire.

“I think it’s wonderful,” Tri-Village track and field coach Scott Warren said of Combs committing to Wittenberg. “She’s worked real hard, she’s very deserving, and it’s going to be fun to watch her excel at the next level.”

Tri-Village track and field coach Christy Sarver said Combs’ dedication and hard work have allowed her to excel in high school, and she anticipates more of the same in college.

“I’m super excited for her,” Sarver said. “She’s worked really, really hard, and this is something that she deserves. I think she’ll do extremely well there.”

Combs, who plans to study psychology and sociology in college, is excited about the challenges that she’ll face in college.

“I think it’s awesome to be able to experience all this new kind of stuff going in and having good coaches that will be able to get me better throughout my career,” she said.

With the coaches at Wittenberg, Warren expects Combs to continue to grow as a track and field athlete.

“I think once she learns some different techniques, with what the college coaches can do with her in terms of probably more practicing and more time and just more fundamentals, she’ll be a good one,” Warren said.

Prior to leaving for college, Combs has her senior year at Tri-Village to complete. She’s looking forward to the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournaments and hopes to qualify for regionals in both the shot put and discus.

Tri-Village senior Kathryn Combs committed to the Wittenberg University track and field team on Monday afternoon. Pictured are (front row, l-r) father Erik Veitch, Kathryn Combs, mother Madonna Veitch, and (back row, l-r) Tri-Village track and field coaches Christy Sarver and Scott Warren. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Kathryn-Combs-WEB.jpg Tri-Village senior Kathryn Combs committed to the Wittenberg University track and field team on Monday afternoon. Pictured are (front row, l-r) father Erik Veitch, Kathryn Combs, mother Madonna Veitch, and (back row, l-r) Tri-Village track and field coaches Christy Sarver and Scott Warren. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4316. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.