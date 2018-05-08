Late rally carries Mississinawa Valley past Covington in a CCC baseball game

COVINGTON – Mississinawa Valley scored six runs in the seventh inning to defeat Covington 9-4 in a Cross County Conference baseball game on Saturday.

Covington scored the game’s first three runs with two in the second inning and one in the third. Mississinawa Valley tied the game with three runs in the fourth inning, but Covington regained the lead with a run in the fifth. Mississinawa Valley then rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh for the 9-4 victory.

Mississinawa Valley had nine hits and no errors in the game while Covington had 10 hits and no errors.

Matt Slob was 2-for-3 with a run and three RBIs for MV. Trent Collins was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base, two runs and two RBIs. Ethan Bowman was 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored two runs.

Ethan Dirksen was 1-for-3, scored two runs and drove in one run. Colton Hines was 1-for-3 with a RBI and a run. Kyler Guillozet was 1-for-4 with a RBI and a run. Max Dirmeyer was 1-for-4. Cody Dirksen drove in one run.

Ethan Dirksen pitched six innings and gave up four earned runs on eight hits, no walks and four strikeouts. Collins pitched one scoreless inning, allowing two hits and no walks while striking out three.