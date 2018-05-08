Mississinawa Valley seeks basketball coach, football coaches

UNION CITY – Mississinawa Valley High School is looking for a varsity girls basketball head coach and two football coaches at either the high school or junior high levels.

High school basketball coaching experience preferred for the basketball job. Football experience must match the level for which candidates apply.

Candidates must be able to complete Ohio coaching requirements and pass BCI/FBI background checks to be considered for the positions. Applications will be accepted until filled.

Mississinawa Valley currently has a high school math teacher opening.

Interested applicants can apply online at https://www.applitrack.com/dayton/onlineapp/default.aspx?choosedistrict=true&applitrackclient=38835.

All questions or inquiries should be directed to Athletic Director Mike Griffin at 937-968-4464 ext. 2224 or mike_griffin@mississinawa.org.