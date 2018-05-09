Tyler Beyke throws a perfect game in the Greenville baseball team’s OHSAA tournament win vs. Meadowdale

GREENVILLE – Tyler Beyke threw a perfect game on Tuesday as the Greenville baseball team began Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament play with a 21-0 victory against Meadowdale.

Beyke pitched the complete game in the five-inning run rule victory and struck out 13 of the 15 batters he faced. Only Dakarai Mabry in the second inning and Tyrese Johnson in the fifth inning put a ball in play for Meadowdale with both grounding out – Mabry to first baseman Alec Fletcher and Johnson to shortstop Reed Hanes. Of the 59 pitches Beyke threw, 47 were strikes.

According to the OHSAA website, Beyke’s pitching gem is the 77th recorded perfect game in Ohio high school baseball history in records dating back to 1921.

Beyke is the second Greenville pitcher to throw a perfect game. Matt Orth accomplished the feat in April 2011 against Trotwood-Madison.

Beyke’s perfect game is the third recorded by a Darke County pitcher. Along with Beyke and Orth, Tri-Village’s Jonny Wilson threw a perfect game against Bradford in the 2015 OHSAA tournament.

While Meadowdale had no answers for Beyke, the Green Wave offense had no problems against the Lions. Greenville recorded 13 hits off three Lion pitchers and was aided by five Meadowdale errors.

Greenville came out firing with 13 runs in the bottom half of the first inning then added three in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth.

Kyle Mills was 2-for-2 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs. Marcus Wood was 2-for-2 with a RBI and two runs. Ethan Flannery was 2-for-3 with a double, a stolen base and two runs. Beyke was 1-for-2 with a double, walked twice, was hit by a pitch, drove in two runs and scored four runs. Landon Eldridge was 1-for-2 with a double, a stolen base and two runs.

Tony Sells was 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base, a run and two RBIs. Karsyn Fender was 1-for-1 with a walk, a stolen base and a run. Tytan Grote was 1-for-1 with a walk and a run. Terry Miller was 1-for-2, walked once, stole two bases, scored a run and drove in a run. Andrew Speer was 1-for-2 with a RBI.

Ethan Saylor walked once, scored a run and drove in two runs. Hanes walked once, drove in a run and scored a run. Conner Mills walked twice and scored a run. Colton Zumbrun was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Cameron Kaiser walked twice and drove in a run. Hadyn Sharp walked and drove in a run. Fletcher scored a run.

Greenville now advances to play Oakwood at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oakwood in the second round of the OHSAA tournament.

