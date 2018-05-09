Greenville softball players Caitlin Christman, Grace Shaffer combine for perfect game vs. Trotwood

GREENVILLE – Caitlin Christman and Grace Shaffer combined for a perfect game as the Greenville softball team began the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament with a 14-0 win against Trotwood-Madison on Tuesday.

Christman pitched the first three innings of the five-inning run rule victory and struck out seven batters. Shaffer pitched the final two innings and recorded two strikeouts.

Greenville’s offense, meanwhile, recorded 11 hits and also benefited from a Trotwood error. The Lady Wave scored four runs in the first inning, four in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth.

Greenville’s Allison Powell was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and four RBIs. Courtney Bryson was 2-for-3 with a walk and four runs. Natea Davidson was 1-for-1 with a double, two walks, a run and five RBIs. Nyesha Wright was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs.

Megan Johnston was 1-for-1, walked, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Cheyenne Knisley was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk and three RBIs. Brooklynn Bush was 1-for-3 and drove in a run. Lani Shilt was 1-for-1. Haleigh Mayo was 1-for-2. Shaffer walked three times and scored three runs.

Greenville now advances to the second round of the OHSAA tournament. The Lady Wave will play host to Ponitz at 5 p.m. Thursday.