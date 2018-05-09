Tri-Village shuts out Fairlawn in OHSAA softball tournament

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village began the Ohio High School Athletic Association softball tournament with a 9-0 win against Fairlawn on Tuesday.

Tri-Village scored one run in the first inning, seven in the third and one in the fifth while holding Fairlawn scoreless.

Tri-Village had eight hits and no errors in the game while Fairlawn had five hits and four errors.

Kloey Murphey was 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Peyton Bietry was 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run and three RBIs. Breeann Lipps was 1-for-4 with a triple, a run and a RBI. Madi Foreman was 1-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Jadyn Sharp was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Bree Wilson stole a base and scored a run. Breanna Locke scored a run.

Shelby Bennett pitched the complete game shutout, allowing five hits and three walks while striking out one.

Tri-Village now advances to play at Tri-County North at 5 p.m. Thursday in the second round of the OHSAA tournament.