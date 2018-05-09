Ansonia defeats Mississinawa Valley in OHSAA softball tournament

ANSONIA – Ansonia beat Mississinawa Valley 13-5 in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association softball tournament on Tuesday.

Mississinawa Valley scored the game’s first three runs with one in the first inning and two in the second. Ansonia cut its deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the second then MV added another run in the third to lead 4-2.

Ansonia took its first lead of the day, 8-4, with six runs in the third inning. The Tigers added one run in the fourth inning and two in the fifth to expand their lead to 11-4. Mississinawa Valley scored its final run in the top of the sixth, and Ansonia added two runs in the bottom half of the inning for the 13-5 final score.

Ansonia’s Emily Gariety was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, a stolen base, a RBI and two runs. Trinity Henderson was 3-for-5 with two doubles, a stolen base and a run. Katelynn McKenna was 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, two runs and four RBIs. Kayla Saintignon was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

Kassy Wentworth was 2-for-4 with a stolen base, a run and a RBI for the Tigers. Bree Hall was 2-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBIs. Heidi Runkel was 1-for-3 with a double, three walks and three runs. Alyssa Armock was 1-for-4 with a double and a RBI. Chelsea Noggler walked three times and scored a run.

Mississinawa Valley’s Paxton Scholl was 3-for-4 with a double, four stolen bases, two runs and a RBI. Taylor Collins was 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a RBI. Taydem Elson was 2-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run.

Kinsie Blocher was 1-for-3, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run for the Blackhawks. Bailey Emrick was 1-for-3 with a double and a run. Makayla Coning was 1-for-3 with a stolen base and a run. Jolie Elson was 1-for-4.

Henderson pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing five runs on 11 hits, one walk, one hit batter and 12 strikeouts.

Scholl pitched the complete game for Mississinawa Valley and gave up 13 runs on 16 hits, seven walks and five strikeouts.

Ansonia now advances to play Russia at 5 p.m. Thursday at Russia in the second round of the OHSAA tournament.

