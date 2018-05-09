Greenville softball team beats Milton-Union

GREENVILLE – The Greenville softball team beat Milton-Union 7-4 on Monday.

Milton-Union and Greenville both scored one run in the second inning and two in the third, leaving the score knotted at 3-3. Milton-Union took a 4-3 lead in the top of the fifth then Greenville took its first lead of the game with four runs in the bottom half of the inning as the Wave went on to win 7-4.

Greenville had 12 hits and two errors in the game while Milton-Union had seven hits and one error.

Baylee Petry was 3-for-4 with a RBI in Monday’s game. Sydney Grote was 2-for-4 with a home run, a run and two RBIs. Lani Shilt was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs. Courtney Bryson was 2-for-2, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run.

Chloe Sowry was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Zoe Pressnall was 1-for-4 with a double and scored a run. Haleigh Mayo was 1-for-4. Cassie Cromwell walked, was hit by a pitch and scored a run. Nyesha Wright drove in a run. Megan Johnston scored a run.

Caitlin Christman pitched 4 2/3 innings and gave up three earned runs and one unearned run on five hits, two walks and two strikeouts. Grace Shaffer pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out one.