Bradford softball team moves up in OHSFSCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Bradford moved up one spot while Greenville dropped one spot in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s fourth weekly state poll of the 2018 season.

Bradford moved up to seventh in the Division IV state rankings behind Jeromesville Hillsdale, Parkway, Mathews, Minster, DeGraff Riverside and Strasburg Franklin. The Railroaders moved ahead of Portsmouth Clay and Monroeville while falling behind DeGraff Riverside in this week’s state poll.

Bradford has been ranked in all four state polls this season ranging from No. 3 to No. 8 in the Division IV state rankings.

Greenville dropped to fifth in this week’s Division II state rankings, dropping behind Mansfield Madison. Greenville also is ranked behind LeGrange Keystone, Kenton Ridge and Oak Harbor.

Greenville has been ranked in all four state polls this season, ranging from fourth to sixth in Division II. The Lady Wave been ranked in 87 of the last 88 state polls.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 2 in Division IV and MAC member Minster being ranked No. 4 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 7 122

2. Louisville 3 100

3. Perrysburg 0 93

4. Marysville 2 82

5. Mason 0 62

6. Central Crossing 0 49

7. Elyria 1 48

8. Notre Dame Academy 0 44

9. Holland Springfield 0 31

10. Lancaster 0 24

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LeGrange Keystone 10 108

2. Kenton Ridge 1 78

3. Oak Harbor 0 63

4. Mansfield Madison 0 58

5. Greenville 0 52

6. Clinton Massie 0 44

7. Jonathan Alder 0 40

8. Hebron Lakewood 0 28

9. Jackson 0 24

10. Springfield Northwest 0 23

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 6 87

2. Wheelersburg 2 81

3. North Union 1 70

4. Cardington Lincoln 0 49

5. Utica 0 44

6. Pemberville Eastwood 0 36

7. Wellington 0 30

8. West Liberty-Salem 0 17

9. Otsego 0 16

10. Bloomdale Elmwood 0 14

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Jeromesville Hillsdale 7 103

2. Rockford Parkway 0 65

3. Mathews 1 64

4. Minster 1 63

5. DeGraff Riverside 1 57

6. Strasburg Franklin 1 51

7. Bradford 0 46

8. Portsmouth Clay 0 45

9. Berne Union 1 43

10. Mechanicsburg 0 37

Bradford’s Bianca Keener makes contact with a pitch during a Cross County Conference softball game against Newton on April 18 in Pleasant Hill. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_WEB-Bianca-Keener.jpg Bradford’s Bianca Keener makes contact with a pitch during a Cross County Conference softball game against Newton on April 18 in Pleasant Hill. Mike Ullery | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

