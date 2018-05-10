Arcanum baseball team edges Milton-Union in the OHSAA tournament

ARCANUM – Arcanum edged Milton-Union 4-3 in the opening round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball tournament on Wednesday.

Milton-Union struck first in Wednesday’s game with two runs in the top half of the first inning. Arcanum scored one in the second and one in the fifth to tie the game then took its first lead with two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Milton scored a final run in the seventh, but Arcanum hung on for the 4-3 victory.

Arcanum had seven hits and four errors while Milton-Union had six hits and four errors.

Michael Fecker was 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Evan Atchley was 2-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Carver Gostomsky was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Lane Byrne and Cory Ross both went 1-for-3. Wade Meeks and Logan Stastney both stole a base and scored a run.

Meeks pitched the complete game, allowing one earned run and two unearned runs on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts.

Arcanum now advances to play Versailles for a sectional championship at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Northmont.