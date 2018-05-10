Ansonia baseball team loses OHSAA tournament game at Fort Loramie

FORT LORAMIE – Despite holding Fort Loramie to just two hits, the Ansonia baseball team was eliminated from the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament with a 3-0 loss on Wednesday.

Ansonia gave up three runs in the first inning then held Loramie scoreless the rest of the game. However, the Tigers couldn’t score any runs themselves.

Ansonia had six hits and eight errors while Fort Loramie had two hits and one error.

Ry Fortkamp pitched the complete game for Ansonia, allowing three unearned runs on two this, one walk, one hit batter and two strikeouts.

Ansonia’s Tyler Neal was 2-for-4 at the plate. Taylor Brewer was 1-for-1 with two walks. Jarvis Thwaits was 1-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base. Josh Heitkamp was 1-for-3. Fortkamp was 1-for-4. Jacob Longenecker walked, Ethan Fischer was hit by a pitch, and Devyn Sink stole a base.