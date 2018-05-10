Bradford baseball team loses OHSAA tournament game at Triad

NORTH LEWISBURG – The Bradford baseball team bowed out of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament on Wednesday with a 5-0 loss at Triad.

Triad scored one run in the second inning, two in the fifth and two in the sixth while holding Bradford scoreless.

Bradford had two hits and three errors in the game. Triad had seven hits and one error.

Andy Branson and Gage Wills both were 1-for-3 for Bradford. Noah Hamilton walked, and Clay Layman was hit by a pitch.

Parker Smith pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs and one unearned run on six hits, two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts. Hunter Gheen pitched 1/3 of an inning in relief and gave up no runs on one hit and one walk.