Greenville’s Tyler Beyke, Arcanum’s Elle Siculan named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – An up-and-coming baseball player and a softball player who is near the end of a stellar high school career are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Arcanum softball player Elle Siculan and Greenville baseball player Tyler Beyke.

Beyke helped lead Greenville to a victory in the first round of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament on Tuesday as he pitched a perfect game.

“Tuesday night’s perfect game is something you don’t see too often in the game of baseball,” Greenville baseball coach Eric Blumenstock said. “Tyler’s control was outstanding. He knew what we needed to do, and he went out there and took care of business.”

According to OHSAA records, Beyke’s perfect game was the 77th in state history. The Green Wave sophomore joined Greenville’s Matt Orth and Tri-Village’s Jonny Wilson as Darke County baseball players with perfect games.

Beyke struck out 13 of the 15 Meadowdale batters he faced in Tuesday’s perfect game. None of them hit the ball out of the infield.

“He struck out 13 batters out of 15 that came to the plate,” Blumenstock said. “Absolutely outstanding and something we can really build on going into Thursday’s game in Oakwood.”

Beyke’s perfect game wasn’t a fluke performance as he’s been strong all season with a 2.55 ERA in eight games. He’s struck out 30 batters in 22 innings on the mound.

The Greenville sophomore also excels offensively. He’s second in Darke County with 23 RBIs this season.

“Tyler plays the game with so much passion and intensity for a sophomore,” Blumenstock said. “He is truly advanced skill-wise for a kid his age. He excels in all aspects of the game. I am very excited to see him grow over the next two seasons.”

Siculan also excels as a pitcher and hitter. As Arcanum’s leadoff hitter, she has a .416 batting average and a .535 on-base percentage.

“She does a great job out there working the count,” Arcanum softball coach Rick Stone said. “Great on-base percentage.”

As a pitcher, Siculan is second in Darke County with a 1.27 ERA. However, she’s played most games in center field as the Trojans need her in the outfield.

“She’s done terrific,” Stone said. “She was our starting pitcher last year, and we really needed her in center field this year. She’s a great team player and did what’s best for the team.”

Siculan has excelled in her new position and plays with a golden glove, Stone said.

“I can’t count on both hands how many great defensive plays she’s made out there,” he said.

As the only senior on Arcanum’s team, Siculan also has been a leader for the Trojans. She’s not real vocal, Stone said, but her actions provide a steadying force.

“Never gets too high, never gets too low,” Stone said. “Just a calm, steady player.”

Stone said Siculan, a four-year varsity starter, is a coach’s dream.

“She’s had a terrific career here at the high school softball level and a very good kid in the academics, also,” Stone said. “She’s just an all-around great kid. Always has a smile on her face.”

Greenville baseball player Tyler Beyke and Arcanum softball player Elle Siculan have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4312 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Beyke-Siculan-WEB.jpg Greenville baseball player Tyler Beyke and Arcanum softball player Elle Siculan have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4312 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.