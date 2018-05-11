Greenville baseball team loses tournament game at Oakwood

OAKWOOD – Greenville bowed out of the Ohio High School Athletic Association baseball tournament in the second round on Thursday as the Green Wave lost 4-0 at Oakwood.

Oakwood scored two runs in the fourth inning and two in the sixth while shutting out Greenville.

Greenville had five hits and two errors while Oakwood had four hits and no errors.

Tyler Beyke was 1-for-2 and was hit by a pitch. Marcus Wood was 1-for-3 and stole a base. Landon Eldridge and Ethan Saylor also were 1-for-3. Karsyn Fender drew a walk.

Owen Paulus pitched the complete game for Greenville, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on four hits, two walks, one hit batter and three strikeouts.

Greenville fell to 13-13 with the loss.