Greenville softball team run rules Ponitz

GREENVILLE – Greenville run ruled Ponitz Career Technology Center 14-0 in the Ohio High School Athletic Association softball tournament on Thursday.

Greenville scored five runs in the first inning, four in the second, two in the third and three in the fourth while holding Ponitz scoreless.

Greenville had six hits and no errors while Ponitz had one hit and five errors.

Caitlin Christman pitched three innings of no-hit softball for Greenville, allowing two walks while striking out eight. Grace Shaffer pitched two shutout innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out four.

Megan Johnston was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and three RBIs. Natea Davidson was 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Lani Shilt went 1-for-1 with a run and two RBIs. Courtney Bryson was 1-for-2 with two walks and three runs. Shaffer walked three times and scored three runs.

Allison Powell walked twice and scored two runs. Nyesha Wright walked twice and drove in two runs. Brooklynn Bush walked twice and drove in a run. Makenzi Glancy walked once, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Chloe Sowry walked once and drove in a run. Zoe Pressnall scored a run.

Greenville now advances to play Carroll in a sectional championship game at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Tippecanoe.