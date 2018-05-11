Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver sets CCC pole vault record

WEST ALEXANDRIA – Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver went straight to work and set a meet and school record with a pole vault of 11 feet 1 inches on the first day of the Cross County Conference track and field meet.

In the end, Weaver was competing against herself as she out distanced everyone else and just kept raising the bar until she got the record. And she will have more chances to beat her own record in the future as she is just a sophomore so it will be interesting to see where the bar will be in two years.

As poor as the weather was a month ago, the weather has been great in May. Early in the week the weather forecast called for a chance of afternoon thunderstorms popping up, but as the week went on that was changed. And like the weather, the Franklin Monroe athletes are peaking at the right time.

“Things are looking pretty good for us,” Franklin Monroe track and field coach Rick Ingold said. “We scored in the girls discus and the boys shot, boys long jump and girls pole vault. So we are off to a decent start. We have some qualifiers in the sprinting events that we were pleasantly surprised that they made it. The 4×100 and the 4×200 relay teams qualified. They were on the bubble coming in. We weren’t sure if they would make the cut. The girls 4×200 team in particular, they really ran hard and got in so we were excited about that. ”

Despite the strong finishes, there are some strong teams in the CCC such as Covington and Twin Valley South making it difficult for the Jets to compete for the league title. But some members of the team have their sights set beyond the league meet.

“Both the boys and girls teams will probably finish the CCC meet anywhere from fourth to seventh depending on what we do on Saturday,” Ingold said. “The top three teams are pretty much solidified. It is pretty much up to who steps on Saturday as to where we will finish. Now here at the end of the season, we have been flexing people and trying them in different events.

“Bailey Wyan is doing really well in the 400 meter dash right now. And we are going to try him in the 800 meter run to see how he does in that. Weaver should make districts, of course. Our boys 4×200 relay team should advance to districts, too. Kyle Ressler is doing the long jump now and scored points; he might do well at district in that. So moving people around is paying off.”

Franklin Monroe will finish the league meet at Twin Valley South on Saturday, and then the Jets compete in the district track meet at Milton-Union with events on Tuesday and Saturday.

