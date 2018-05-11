Greenville tennis team concludes season at OHSAA sectional tournament

TROY – Greenville’s boys tennis team concluded its season in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II sectional tournament at Troy.

Sophomore Josh Galloway won his first singles match 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 against Brookville senior Tanner Marburger. Galloway then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Northwestern senior Trevor Brown.

Junior Duda Wollmeister beat Brookville junior Jagan Wilkerson 6-4, 6-3 in her first singles match. Wollmeister then lost 6-4, 6-3 to Lehman Catholic senior Ryan Goettemoeller.

Junior Bryan Day lost his first round singles match 6-4, 6-1 to Lehman Catholic senior Michael Wesner.

The duo of seniors Aaron Lobenstein and Max Onkst swept Brookville freshmen Caleb Vaughan and Gavin McGriff 6-0, 6-0 in the first round of doubles play. They then beat Urbana senior Cole Headlee and junior Ethan Burnside 7-5, 6-1. Lobenstein and Onkst were eliminated in the third round of the tournament by Milton-Union sophomore Nathan Brumbaugh and junior Nick Brumbaugh, losing 6-2, 6-0.

Sophomore Branson Leigeber and freshman Landon Muhlenkamp beat Yellow Springs senior Peter Day and sophomore Kasey Linkhart 6-3, 6-3. The Green Wave duo then lost 6-1, 6-0 to Catholic Central seniors Jack Brougher and Colin Kelly.

For complete results from the OHSAA sectional tournament, visit http://swdab.org.

By Kyle Shaner

