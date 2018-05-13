Greenville to join Miami Valley League in 2019-20 school year

GREENVILLE – Greenville will transition to a new conference for its athletics teams – the Miami Valley League – during the 2019-20 school year.

Greenville along with Fairborn, Piqua, Sidney, Stebbins, Tippecanoe, Troy, Vandalia-Butler, West Carrollton and Xenia will form the new 10-school conference after playing one final year in the Greater Western Ohio Conference during the 2018-19 school year.

The Miami Valley League was first charted in 1926 with Greenville, Piqua, Sidney, Troy and Xenia as charter members. Greenville remained in the conference until 1972 when it left to join the Southwestern Buckeye League.

Greenville left the SWBL to join the Greater Miami Valley Conference, which it was a part of from 1982–2001. Greenville then joined the GWOC from 2001-05 before it left that league to join the Mid-Miami League in 2005–06.

After the Mid-Miami disbanded, Greenville was a conference independent until it rejoined the GWOC during the 2010-11 school year.

The GWOC currently is a 20-team conference with the 10 departing members as 10 of the smallest schools in the conference. The GWOC’s nine largest schools – Beavercreek, Centerville, Fairmont, Lebanon, Miamisburg, Northmont, Springboro, Springfield and Wayne – will remain in the conference along with Trotwood-Madison.

The MVL will be split into two five-team divisions with Greenville in the Miami Division along with Butler, Piqua, Tippecanoe and Troy while the Valley Division will be comprised of Fairborn, Sidney, Stebbins West Carrollton and Xenia.

While the league will be split into two divisions, MVL schools don’t anticipate it hurting existing rivalries such as the one between Greenville and Sidney.

In football the MVL will play a nine-game conference schedule with each member school playing every other member school plus one non-conference game. Some schools will not play a full nine-game MVL schedule during the 2019 football season as they honor contracts signed with non-conference opponents prior to joining the new league.

Scheduling hasn’t been finalized in other sports, but Sidney Athletics Director Mitch Hoying told The Sidney Daily News that there will be 18 league games – nine home-and-home matchups – in many sports.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

