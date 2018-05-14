GDA051518SportsBriefs – 2.6 inches

ARCANUM – The Arcanum baseball team lost 7-2 to Anna on Friday.

Arcanum took a 1-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning then Anna scored six runs in the second inning to go up 6-1. The Rockets added one run in the fifth to lead 7-1, and the Trojans scored the game’s final run in the seventh for the 7-2 final score.

Anna had 11 hits and one error while Arcanum had five hits and one error.

Evan Atchley was charged with the loss for Arcanum, who fell to 13-7 with the loss. The Trojans will travel to Franklin Monroe for a game at 5 p.m. Monday.