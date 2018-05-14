Greenville’s Emma Klosterman wins GWOC high jump championship

TROY – Emma Klosterman won the Greater Western Ohio Conference championship in the girls high jump to highlight Greenville’s performances at the league’s track and field meet.

The GWOC meet was split into two days with the divisional meet on Wednesday and the conference meet on Friday at Troy.

In Friday’s competition, Emma Klosterman won the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet 1 inch.

Riley Hunt finished second in the girls pole vault as she cleared 11 feet 6 inches while Grace Conway finished seventh as she cleared 9 feet 3 inches.

Sierra Cress finished third in the girls discus with a throw of 116 feet 3 inches.

Emma Klosterman finished fourth in the girls long jump by jumping 16 feet 7.5 inches.

Ryan Trick finished fourth in the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 4 inches.

Sierra Cress finished fifth in the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet.

The quartet of Lauren Dull, Isabelle Rammel, Grace Coakley and Hayley Maher finished seventh in the girls 4×800 meter relay in a time of 10:38.77.

Greenville’s girls finished eighth in the GWOC team standings with 36.5 points while the Greenville boys finished 17th with 5 points.

Greenville competed in the American Division in Wednesday’s divisional meet.

Riley Hunt won the girls pole vault by clearing 12 feet 3 inches, and Grace Conway finished fourth by clearing 9 feet 6 inches.

The quartet of Lauren Dull, Isabelle Rammel, Grace Coakley and Hayley Maher finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:38.77.

Emma Klosterman finished second in the girls high jump as she cleared 4 feet 11 inches while Payton Brandenburg finished seventh by clearing 4 feet 5 inches.

Emma Klosterman finished second in the girls long jump by jumping 16 feet 7 inches, and Payton Brandenburg finished fifth by jumping 15 feet 5.5 inches.

Sierra Cress finished second in the girls discus with a throw of 109 feet 10 inches.

Ryan Trick finished second in the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 3 inches, and Matthew Hounshell finished fourth by clearing 11 feet 6 inches.

Grace Coakley finished third in the girls 800 meter run in a time of 2:29.39.

Isabelle Rammel finished third in the girls 3,200 meter run in a time of 12:15.04.

The team of Lauren Dull, Emma Jennings, Kyia Richards and Grace Coakley finished third in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:24.96.

Andrew Kocher finished fourth in the boys 1,600 meter run in a time of 4:46.82.

Sierra Cress finished fourth in the girls shot put with a toss of 33 feet 8 inches.

Isabelle Rammel finished fifth in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:48.96 while Grace Coakley finished seventh in 5:56.99.

Foster Cole finished fifth in the boys long jump as he jumped 19 feet 10.5 inches.

Andrew Kocher finished sixth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.87.

The quartet of Isabel Elliot, Riley Hunt, Payton Brandenburg and Hope Byrum finished sixth in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 53.64.

Addison Ernst finished sixth in the boys discus with a throw of 120 feet 6 inches.

Hope Byrum finished seventh in the girls 100 meter dash with a time of 13.69.

Andrew Kocher finished seventh in the boys 400 meter dash in a time of 55.90.

Riley Emerick finished seventh in the boys 3,200 meter run with a time of 10:33.98.

Noah VanHorn finished seventh in the boys shot put with a toss of 38 feet 7.5 inches.

The quartet of Josiah Grisez, Logan Sibery, Gavin Willliams and Alex Hutt finished eighth in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.99.

The team of Emma Jennings, Abigail Cattell, Kyia Richards and Emma Klosterman finished eighth in the girls 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:59.28.

The squad of Alex Chui, Josh Schrock, Gabriel Stevens and Jacob Watson finished eighth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:03.73.

Greenville’s girls finished second to Troy in the American standings while the Greenville boys finished seventh in the American.

For complete results from the GWOC track and field meet, visit the conference’s website at http://www.gwocsports.com.

