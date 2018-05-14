Versailles boys track and field team wins the MAC championship

VERSAILLES – Behind record-setting performances from seniors Joe Spitzer and Josh Steinbrunner, the Versailles boys track and field team won the Midwest Athletic Conference championship.

Versailles’ boys won the 10-team meet on their home track with 153 points, beating Marion Local by 36.5 points for the league title. The Versailles girls finished as the runner-up in the conference meet with 124 points, finishing 17.5 points behind champion Minster.

Josh Steinbrunner won the boys 110 meter hurdles in a meet record time of 14.66, breaking the previous record of 14.75 that New Bremen’s Bryce Bergman set in 2008. Steinbrunner became a four-time MAC champion in the event with his win. Also, Luke Billenstein finished seventh in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.35.

Joe Spitzer won the boys 3,200 meter run in a meet record time of 9:19.87, breaking the previous record of 9:29.14 that Versailles’ Sam Prakel set in 2012. Also, Stuart Baltes finished sixth in the 3,200 meter run in 10:52.38.

Versailles won the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:15.89.

Dan Rose won the girls 100 meter hurdles in a time of 15.84 while Jaden Prenger finished sixth in 17.20.

Versailles won the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:47.27.

Joe Spitzer won the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:27.76 while Brooks Blakeley finished second with a time of 4:33.98.

Versailles won the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 50.69.

Cole Condon won the boys 400 meter dash in a time of 50.88, and Cole Luthman finished eighth in 55.59.

Ellen Peters won the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.26 while Dana Rose finished third in 47.36.

Josh Steinbrunner won the boys 300 meter hurdles in a time of 39.96.

Versailles won the boys 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:28.46.

Josh Steinbrunner won the boys high jump by clearing 6 feet 2 inches.

Kyle Jones won the boys long jump as he jumped 20 feet 9 inches.

Lucy Prakel won the girls pole vault by clearing 11 feet.

Luke Shellhaas won the boys pole vault as he cleared 13 feet.

Versailles finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:05.67.

Ava Moran finished second in the girls 100 meter dash in a time of 12.99 while Lucy Prakel finished fourth in 13.14.

Ava Moran finished second in the girls 200 meter dash with a time of 26.25.

Versailles finished second in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:02.78.

AJ Ahrens finished second in the boys shot put with a toss of 50 feet 9.5 inches.

Megan Rismiller finished third in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:34.32.

Versailles finished third in the boys 4×100 meter with a time of 45.93.

Kenia McEldowney finished third in the girls 800 meter run in a time of 2:22.76 while Tori Schulze finished sixth in 2:30.73.

Kyle Jones finished fourth in the boys 110 meter dash with a time of 11.70.

Versailles finished fourth in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:37.91.

Liz Watren finished fourth in the girls 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.86.

AJ Ahrens finished fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 143 feet 5 inches while Nathan Nelson finished sixth with a throw of 137 feet 3 inches.

Brooks Blakeley finished fifth in the boys 800 meter run in a time of 2:05.49.

Megan Rismiller finished fifth in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:34.86.

Cassie Peters finished sixth in the girls long jump as she jumped 15 feet 8.25 inches.

Jada Barlage finished eighth in the girls high jump as she cleared 4 feet 6 inches.

For complete results from the MAC meet, visit http://www.baumspage.com/track/trevent.php?peventid=1244&table=C.

