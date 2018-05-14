Arcanum track and field teams finish 4th at CCC meet

WEST ALEXANDRIA – Track and field athletes from Arcanum, Bradford and Tri-Village won Cross County Conference championships at the league meet on Thursday and Saturday at Twin Valley South.

Covington won the girls portion of the meet with 155 points, Miami East was second with 96.5, Twin Valley South was third with 92, Arcanum finished fourth with 59, Tri-County North was fifth with 57, Ansonia finished sixth with 47, Franklin Monroe was seventh with 43, Bradford finished eighth with 41, Bethel was ninth with 27, Tri-Village finished 10th with 21.5, Newton was 11th with 20, and National Trail was 12th with 3.

Miami East won the boys portion of the meet with 117 points, Covington was second with 112, Twin Valley South was third with 88, Arcanum finished fourth with 84, Newton was fifth with 65, Tri-Village finished sixth with 50, Bradford was seventh with 37, Ansonia finished eighth with 35, Bethel was ninth with 27, Franklin Monroe was 10th with 24, Tri-County North was 11th with 16, and National Trail was 12th with 6.

Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty, Karmen Knepp, Tori Derstine and Mercedes Smith finished second in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:41.30. Arcanum’s Rachel Wright, Regan Weaver, Phoebe Weidner and Mara Wetzel finished sixth in 11:38.60. Franklin Monroe’s Nicole Brocious, Danielle McVey, Katie Ressler and Maddie Stacy finished eighth in 11:56.10.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk, Justin Vanatta, Landen Kreusch and Chance Klipstine finished second in the boys 4×800 meter relay in a time of 8:29.70. Tri-Village’s Landen Fraylick, Carsen Munchel, Harley Ketring and Corbin Holzapfel finished fifth in 9:27.10. Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Levi Billenstein, Maverick Weidner and Payton Setser finished eighth in 10:05.10.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished second in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 16.51, Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger finished fourth in 17.42, and Tri-Village’s Macy Schepis finished seventh in 17.80.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished second in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 15.63, Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished fifth in 17.13, and Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished seventh in 17.77.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished third in the girls 100 meter dash in a time of 12.69, Bradford’s Maia Stump finished sixth in 13.45, and Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished seventh in 13.58.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 100 meter dash in a meet record time of 10.94 while Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished seventh in 11.92.

Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Katie Ressler, Grace Fee and Danielle McVey finished sixth in the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 2:01.73. Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Logan Garbig, Abbi VanHoose and Regan Weaver finished seventh in 2:04.14. Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Kendall Hill, Abby Gade and Tori Derstine finished eighth in 2:06.20.

Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler, Luke Booher, Bryce Robison and Bailey Wyan finished third in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:36.50. Ansonia’s Logan Alexander, Max Wardrip, Trevor Martin and Logan Warner finished fifth in 1:38.79. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Justin Vanatta, Chance Klipstine and Devin Keckler finished seventh in 1:40.57.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished third in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:56.60, Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished sixth in 6:16.20, and Franklin Monroe’s Raegan Warner finished seventh in 6:17.20.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the boys 1,600 meter run in 4:34.00 while Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished fifth in 4:50.40.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles, Aliya Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson finished fourth in the girls 4×100 meter relay with a time of 54.65. Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Paige Kreusch, Logan Garbig and Kayla O’Daniel finished seventh in 56.73. Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee, Danielle McVey and Alyssa Suter finished eighth in 57.75.

Ansonia’s Logan Alexander, Max Wardrip, Logan Warner and Brock Shellhaas finished fourth in the boys 4×100 meter relay in a time of 47.11. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Dylan Rhodehamel and Austin Fourman finished seventh in 49.76. Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis, Elijah Bush, Cole McGlinch and Jarod Hegemeier finished eighth in 49.99.

Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished fourth in the girls 400 meter dash in a time of 1:05.50, Bradford’s Tori Derstine finished sixth in 1:08.80, and Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert finished eighth in 1:10.10.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 400 meter dash in 52.04, Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan finished second in 52.41, Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished sixth in 54.30, and Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished eighth in 55.23.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished third in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.75, Ansonia’s Katie Werts finished fifth in 54.42, and Bradford’s Abby Gade finished seventh in 54.79.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished fifth in the boys 300 meter hurdles in a time of 45.63 while Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished sixth in 45.69.

Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished eighth in the girls 800 meter run with a time of 2:47.20.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine won the boys 800 meter run in a time of 2:00.10, Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta finished fifth in 2:10.40, Tri-Village’s Corbin Holzapfel finished seventh in 2:13.70, and Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring finished eighth in 2:18.60.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished fourth in the girls 200 meter dash in 26.96, Bradford’s Maia Stump finished fifth in 28.44, and Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished eighth in 28.72.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 22.78 while Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished eighth in 24.27.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished second in the girls 3,200 meter run in 13:24.30, Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished third in 13:31.80, and Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished eighth in 16:15.60.

Arcanum’s 10:04.60 won the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 10:04.60 while Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished seventh in 11:17.60.

Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert, Katie Werts, Mariah Troutwine and Aliya Barga finished fifth in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:36.15. Franklin Monroe’s Katie Ressler, Danielle McVey, Selene Weaver and Nicole Brocious finished sixth in 4:41.04. Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Abby Gade, Tori Derstine and Mercedes Smith finished seventh in 4:45.67.

Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler, Bryce Robison, Nathaniel Davis and Bailey Wyan finished fourth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:40.01. Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger, Corbin Holzapfel, Landen Fraylick and Austin Bruner finished fifth in 3:45.12. Bradford’s Kyle Mills, Kurt Hoover, Hayden Dickerson and Jay Roberts finished sixth in 3:46.85. Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta, Chance Klipstine, Ethan Moores and Austin Fourman finished seventh in 3:47.15.

Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished third in the girls discus with a throw of 109 feet 11 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished fourth with a throw of 106 feet 1 inch, Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished fifth with a throw of 102 feet 10 inches, and Arcanum’s Trista Hollinger finished sixth with a throw of 96 feet 11 inches.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn won the boys discus with a throw of 146 feet 4 inches, Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss finished second with a throw of 140 feet 6 inches, and Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished sixth with a throw of 121 feet 3 inches.

Ansonia’s Aliya Barga finished second in the girls high jump as she cleared 5 feet, Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser finished fourth by clearing 4 feet 8 inches, and Tri-Village’s Morgan Sparks finished seventh by clearing 4 feet 6 inches.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished fifth in the boys high jump as he jumped 5 feet 8 inches, Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished sixth by clearing 5 feet 8 inches, and Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander finished eighth as he cleared 5 feet 6 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished second in the girls long jump as she jumped 16 feet 8.25 inches, Bradford’s Maia Stump finished third by jumping 16 feet 2.5 inches, and Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished fifth as she jumped 15 feet 6.75 inches.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished second in the boys long jump as he jumped 19 feet 11.75 inches, Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished third by jumping 19 feet 8.25 inches, Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished fifth as he jumped 19 feet 4 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler finished seventh by jumping 18 feet 10.75 inches, and Ansonia’s Max Wardrip finished eighth by jumping 18 feet 10.5 inches.

Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished second in the girls shot put with a toss of 33 feet 6.5 inches, Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished fourth with a toss of 33 feet 3 inches, Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished sixth with a toss of 31 feet 10 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished eighth with a toss of 28 feet 6 inches.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished third in the boys shot put with a toss of 42 feet 3 inches, Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished sixth with a toss of 40 feet 3 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson finished seventh with a toss of 39 feet 9.5 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver won the girls pole vault as she cleared 11 feet 1 inch, Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield finished second by clearing 8 feet, Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine finished third by clearing 8 feet, and Bradford’s Kendall Hill finished eighth by clearing 7 feet.

Ansonia’s Matthew Shook finished third in the boys pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 6 inches, Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished fourth by clearing 13 feet, and Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman finished seventh by clearing 10 feet.

