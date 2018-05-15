Arcanum baseball team defeats Franklin Monroe

PITSBURG – The Arcanum baseball team beat Franklin Monroe 13-1 on Monday.

Both Arcanum and Franklin Monroe scored one run in the first inning then the Trojans scored 12 unanswered runs with three in the third, one in the fourth, four in the sixth and four in the seventh.

Arcanum had 12 hits and two errors while Franklin Monroe had five hits and five errors.

Arcanum’s Wade Meeks was 3-for-3 with a double, was hit by a pitch, stole two bases and scored three runs. Cole Spitler was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and three runs. Carver Gostomsky was 2-for-4, was hit by a pitch and drove in a run. Grant Delk was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and three RBIs.

Cameron Warner was 1-for-1 with a double and two runs for the Trojans. Zach Ullery was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI. Michael Fecker was 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a RBI. Cory Ross was 1-for-4 with a walk and a run. Evan Atchley walked and scored a run. Carson Magnoni drove in two runs. Mitch Wogoman scored a run. Logan Todd drove in a run. Lane Byrne stole two bases.

Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Filbrun was 2-for-3 with a double and scored the Jets’ lone run. Levi Altic was 1-for-3 with a RBI. Larkin Ressler was 1-for-2. Trevor Collins was 1-for-3. Caden Goins and Noah Koffer both drew a walk.

Todd earned the win for Arcanum as he pitched two scoreless innings, allowing no hits while walking one. Meeks pitched one inning and gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks. Brody Williams pitched one scoreless inning, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out two.

Atchley pitched one scoreless inning for the Trojans, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out two. Wogoman pitched two scoreless innings and gave up one hit and no walks while striking out five.

Koffer was charged with the loss for Franklin Monroe as he pitched 2/3 of an inning and gave up three unearned runs on no hits, two walks, two hit batters and one strikeout. Filbrun pitched two innings and gave up one unearned run on one hit, no walks and one strikeout.

Jeremy Bridenbaugh pitched one inning for the Jets and allowed one earned run on one hit, two walks and one strikeout. Timothy Lawson pitched 1 1/3 innings and gave up three earned runs on two hits, one walk and two strikeouts. Collins pitched two innings and allowed two earned runs and three unearned runs on eight hits, no walks and one strikeout.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

