Versailles baseball team rallies to beat Oakwood

VERSAILLES – The Versailles baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh on Monday to defeat Oakwood 5-4.

Oakwood scored the game’s first four runs in the top half of the second inning. Versailles cut its deficit to 4-2 in the fifth inning then scored three runs in the seventh for the walk-off win.

Kyle Pothast drove in Cole Niekamp with a RBI single to tie the game then Noah Grisez had a walk-off hit that scored Zach Griesdorn for the game-winning run.

Versailles had seven hits and one error while Oakwood had six hits and one error.

Niekamp was 2-for-3 with a walk, a RBI and a run. Grisez was 1-for-2 with two walks, two stolen bases, a RBI and a run. Griesdorn was 1-for-4 with a double, a stolen base and a run. Pothast was 1-for-4 with a RBI.

Kurtis Rutschilling was 1-for-2 with a walk, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run. Elliot Bruns was 1-for-3 and was hit by a pitch. Keaton McEldowney walked, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored a run.

Garrett Toops pitched the complete game, allowing two earned runs and two unearned runs on six hits, one walk, one hit batter and five strikeouts.