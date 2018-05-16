Greenville softball team beats Carroll for OHSAA sectional title

TIPP CITY – Greenville scored seven runs in the fifth and sixth innings on Tuesday to defeat Carroll 7-1 in an Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional championship softball game.

The game was scoreless until the top half of the fourth inning when Carroll scored a run. In the fifth Greenville scored four runs to take a 4-1 lead then the Lady Wave added three insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Greenville had 12 hits and two errors in the game while Carroll had seven hits and three errors.

Haleigh Mayo was 3-for-3 with a RBI. Nyesha Wright was 2-for-3. Baylee Petry was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Morgan Gilbert was 1-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs.

Cassie Cromwell was 1-for-3 with a double and a RBI. Lani Shilt was 1-for-3 and scored a run. Chloe Sowry was 1-for-2. Sydney Grote was 1-for-4. Megan Johnston walked, stole a base and scored a run. Courtney Bryson scored two runs. Allison Powell scored a run.

Caitlin Christman pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed one earned run on six hits, no walks and one strikeout. Grace Shaffer pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out one.

Greenville now advances to the OHSAA district final against Hamilton Ross at 5 p.m. Friday at Lebanon.