Franklin Monroe softball team loses to Riverside in OHSAA sectional final

HOUSTON – Franklin Monroe lost 8-7 to Riverside in a back-and-forth Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional championship softball game on Tuesday.

After Franklin Monroe and Riverside both scored two runs in the first inning, FM took a 4-3 lead in the third. Riverside took its first lead of the day, 6-4, with three runs in the fourth inning. The Jets reclaimed the lead, 7-6, with three runs in the top of the fifth, but the Pirates scored two runs in the bottom half of the frame to win 8-7.