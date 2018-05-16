Greenville softball team climbs to No. 4 in in OHSFSCA state rankings

COLUMBUS – Greenville and Bradford both remained in the top 10 of their divisions in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s fifth weekly state poll of the 2018 season.

Greenville moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s Division II state rankings. The Lady Wave moved ahead of Mansfield Madison while remaining behind LaGrange Keystone, Kenton Ridge and Oak Harbor.

Greenville has been ranked in all five state polls this season, ranging from fourth to sixth in Division II. The Lady Wave been ranked in 88 of the last 89 state polls.

After being ranked seventh last week, Bradford dropped to No. 10 in this week’s Division IV state rankings. Berne Union, Portsmouth Clay and Mechanicsburg all moved ahead of the Railroaders this week.

Bradford has been ranked in all five state polls this season ranging from No. 3 to No. 10 in the Division IV state rankings.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I, Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 3 in Division IV and MAC member Minster being ranked No. 4 in Division IV. For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 4 109

2. Louisville 5 97

3. Perrysburg 1 86

4. Marysville 1 73

5. Mason 0 55

6. Notre Dame Academy 0 46

7. Central Crossing 0 45

8. Elyria 1 36

9. Walsh Jesuit 0 23

10. Holliand Springfield 0 19

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LaGrange Keystone 10 100

2. Kenton Ridge 0 79

3. Oak Harbor 0 58

4. Greenville 0 49

5. Mansfield Madison 0 41

6. Jackson 0 40

7. Clinton Massie 0 39

8. Jonathan Alder 0 27

9. Hebron Lakewood 0 22

10. Springfield Northwest 0 15

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 7 95

2. Wheelersburg 1 86

3. North Union 1 75

4. Cardington Lincoln 0 63

5. Pemberville Eastwood 1 38

6. Wellington 0 32

7. Utica 0 31

8. West Liberty Salem 0 25

9. Bloomdale Elmwood 0 24

10. Otsego 0 16

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Jeromesville Hillsdale 6 96

2. Mathews 2 77

3. Rockford Parkway 0 76

4. Minster 1 68

5. Berne Union 1 59

5. Strasburg Franklin 1 59

7. DeGraff Riverside 1 57

8. Portsmouth Clay 0 47

9. Mechanicsburg 0 36

10. Bradford 0 22

Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert catches a pop up during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Sidney on May 1. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Morgan-Gilbert-WEB-1.jpg Greenville shortstop Morgan Gilbert catches a pop up during a Greater Western Ohio Conference softball game against Sidney on May 1. Luke Gronneberg | AIM Media Midwest

