Franklin Monroe baseball team defeats Southeastern for OHSAA sectional championship

TROY – The Franklin Monroe baseball team beat Southeastern 3-1 Wednesday for an Ohio High School Athletic Association sectional championship.

Franklin Monroe scored the game’s first two runs in the bottom half of the third inning. Southeastern cut its deficit to 2-1 in the top of the fifth then FM added an insurance run in the bottom half of the fifth.

Bryce Filbrun was 1-for-3, scored a run and drove in two runs. Zach Cable was 1-for-2 with a double and a walk. Caden Goins was 1-for-2 and scored a run. Larkin Ressler was 1-for-3 and scored a run.

Franklin Monroe now advances to play either Cincinnati Christian or New Miami at 5 p.m. Friday at Springboro for an OHSAA district championship.