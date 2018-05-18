Franklin Monroe’s Kennedy Morris, Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine named athletes of the week

DARKE COUNTY – Two upperclassmen who have proven throughout the season that they’re among the best in Darke County are this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week.

This week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week are Arcanum boys track and field athlete Chance Klipstine and Franklin Monroe softball player Kennedy Morris.

Klipstine won the Cross County Conference championship in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:00.10, which was a personal best for him and the best mark among any Darke County runner this season.

“Chance has had a tremendous senior season to date that really started in the cold winter months getting prepared and conditioned for this track season,” Arcanum distance coach Jon Junkins said. “He has finished first in every 800-meter race thus far this season including winning CCC with a time of 2:00.10, a career PR.”

The Arcanum senior is a versatile runner and is fourth in Darke County with a time of 24.19 in the 200 meter dash.

“It has been a pleasure coaching Chance these past two seasons,” Junkins said. “He truly cares for the sport and prides himself in performing well at practices and meets. Chance is a quiet athlete during the week that just goes about his business and hangs onto every word he is coached. But once meet day comes and the gun goes off, he really lets his competitor side take hold. It’s a trait that will serve him well at the next level.”

Klipstine helped lead Arcanum’s 4×800 meter relay team to a win at the Ohio High School Athletic Association district meet. Last season Klipstine helped the Trojans qualify for the state meet in that event, and next week they’ll have a chance to qualify for state again.

“Chance also anchors our 4×800 meter team, which captured first at districts,” Junkins said. “The 4×800 team has complete confidence in chance that he will close the deal if the race is close coming to the final leg.”

Morris broke the Franklin Monroe’s softball program’s single season hits record this season, surpassing her own record that she set last season. Her record-breaking 46th hit was a 260 foot home run.

“Teams don’t think that she is power hitter because of her size,” Franklin Monroe softball coach Mike Morris said. “Her hands are so quick to the ball that the ball jumps off the bat hard.”

The Franklin Monroe junior finished the season with 48 hits. She needs just 11 hits next year to break the Jets’ all-time hits record.

Morris finished this season with a .500 batting average, which led her team and put her in the top five in Darke County. Her 27 RBIs were second most on the team in the top 10 in the county.

She also had 11 doubles, four triples, five home runs, 15 walks, 22 stolen bases and 33 runs scored.

“She led our team in home runs, runs, doubles, triples and walks,” Coach Morris said. “She was second in RBIs. She has been a two-time first team all-conference.”

Along with being a stellar offensive player, Morris has been a vital part of the Jets’ defensive as well.

“Kennedy is versatile player,” Coach Morris said. “She has been our center fielder for the past two years. This year she has played third base, center field, left field and became our starting shortstop. At shortstop she can cover a lot of area.”

Morris helped the Jets advance to the sectional finals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament.

“I’m very proud of the player she has become,” Coach Morris said.

Franklin Monroe softball player Kennedy Morris and Arcanum boys track and field athlete Chance Klipstine have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4312 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Morris-Klipstine-WEB.jpg Franklin Monroe softball player Kennedy Morris and Arcanum boys track and field athlete Chance Klipstine have been named this week’s Daily Advocate athletes of the week. To nominate a Darke County athlete for athlete of the week, contact Sports Editor Kyle Shaner at 937-569-4312 or kshaner@dailyadvocate.com. Kyle Shaner | The Daily Advocate

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.