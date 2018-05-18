Registration open for Matt Light Football Camp

GREENVILLE – Registration is open for the 25th annual Matt Light Football Camp, a free camp for children ages 8 to 14.

The free two-day camp will go from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 11 and 12 at Harmon Field in Greenville.

All campers will be coached by high school football coaches on offensive line, receiver, quarterback or running back on offense and defensive line, linebacker or defensive back on defense. Fore New England Patriot left tackle Matt Light, a three-time Super Bowl champion, also will be on site working with the campers.

Campers will learn the same techniques and fundamentals taught by the coaches to their high school teams. They also will learn about pride, discipline, attitude and team play.

To register online, go to www.mattlight72.com. The registration deadline is 6 p.m. June 4.

For more information, call Camp Director Larry Masters at 937-417-5134 or email lespmasters@aol.com.