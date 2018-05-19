Versailles loses district championship game 1-0 to Middletown Madison in 8 innings

KENTON RIDGE — Middletown Madison got a walk-off single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning to defeat Versailles 1-0 in an Ohio High School Athletic Association district championship baseball game on Friday.

Versailles and Middletown Madison were scoreless through the first seven innings on Friday. Then in the eighth the Mohawks got a leadoff walk by Tristan Sipple. He advanced on sacrifices by Justin Gray and Reid Davis then scored the game’s lone run on a single by Cameron Svarda to give Madison a 1-0 victory.

Versailles had three hits and one error in Friday’s game while Madison had seven hits and one error.

Kurtis Rutschilling led the Versailles offense as he was 2-for-3. Cole Niekamp was 1-for-3 in the game. Keaton McEldowney walked and stole a base. Zach Griesdorn reached base on an error.

Niekamp, who is committed to The Ohio State University baseball team, pitched the complete game. He allowed one earned run on seven hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

Versailles finished the season with an 18-5 record with Friday’s loss.