Greenville pole vaulter Riley Hunt sets record at district track and field meet

PIQUA — Greenville’s Riley Hunt and Emma Klosterman won district championships to lead the Greenville track and field team at the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I meet at Piqua.

Emma Klosterman won the district championship in the girls high jump by clearing 5 feet 2 inches, qualifying for the regional meet in the process.

Riley Hunt won the district championship in the girls pole vault as she cleared a district meet record 13 feet. Grace Conway finished third as she cleared 9 feet 6 inches and qualified for regionals along with Hunt.

Isabelle Rammel finished as the runner-up in the girls 3,200 meter run in a time of 12:10.10 to advance to regionals.

Emma Klosterman finished as the runner-up in the girls long jump with a jump of 17 feet 3.5 inches to qualify for the regional meet.

Sierra Cress finished as the runner-up in the girls discus with a throw of 111 feet 1 inch to advance to regionals.

Ryan Trick finished as the runner-up in the boys pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 8 inches while Matthew Hounshell finished fourth by clearing 12 feet to advance to the regional meet.

Lauren Dull, Grace Coakley, Isabelle Rammel and Haley Maher finished third in the girls 4×800 meter relay in a time of 10:23.90 to qualify for the regional meet.

Sierra Cress finished third in the girls shot put with a toss of 34 feet 2.25 inches to advance to the regional meet.

Grace Coakley finished fourth in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:49.16 to qualify for regionals.

Other Greenville athletes finished outside the top four and didn’t advance.

Andrew Kocher finished fifth in the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:42.31

Isabel Elliott, Riley Hunt, Emma Klosterman and Hope Byrum finished fifth in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 52.40.

Grace Coakley finished fifth in the girls 800 meter run in a time of 2:31.68 while Lauren Dull finished sixth in 2:32.28.

Kyia Mustain Richard, Lauren Dull, Emma Jennings and Grace Coakley finished fifth in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:22.37.

Riley Hunt finished sixth in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.41

Foster Cole finished sixth in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 16.24, and Logan Wead finished eighth in 17.72.

Addison Ernst finished sixth in the boys discus with a throw of 130 feet 5 inches while Tanner Swisshelm finished 10th with a throw of 115 feet 3 inches.

Hope Byrum finished seventh in the girls 100 meter dash in 13.39, and Abigail Cattell finished 16th in 14.14.

Gavin Williams, Logan Sibery, Josiah Grisez and Alex Hutt finished seventh in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.86.

Mikayla Miller finished eighth in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 6:13.08.

Alex Hutt finished eighth in the boys 200 meter dash with a time of 24.31 while Logan Sibery finished 13th in 24.73.

Haley Maher finished eighth in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:12.93.

Riley Emerick finished ninth in the boys 3,200 meter run in 11:29.84, and Matthew Karns finished 11th in 11:29.84.

Harley West finished ninth in the girls shot put with a toss of 30 feet 9.75 inches.

Harley West finished ninth in the girls discus with a throw of 89 feet 5 inches.

Alex Hutt finished 10th in the boys 100 meter dash in 11.82 while Logan Wead finished 18th in 12.31.

Logan Sibery, Ian Riffell, Foster Cole and Alex Hutt finished 10th in the boys 4×200 meter relay in 1:41.83.

Andrew Kocher, Jacob Watson, Josh Schrock and Alex Chui finished 10th in the boys 4×400 meter relay in a time of 3:55.08.

Foster Cole finished 10th in the boys long jump by jumping 19 feet 3.75 inches, and Ian Riffell finished 14th by jumping 17 feet 11.75 inches.

Foster Cole finished 11th in the boys high jump as he cleared 5 feet 4 inches.

Landin Brown finished 12th in the boys shot put with a toss of 37 feet 9.75 inches while Noah Vanhorn finished 13th with a toss of 37 feet 5.5 inches.

Andrew Kocher finished 14th in the boys 800 meter run in 2:13.10, and Gabriel Stevens finished 21st in 2:19.85.

Mikayla Miller finished 15th in the girls 400 meter dash in a time of 1:09.59.

Larissa Schmitmeyer finished 15th in the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 56.70 while Chloe Graves finished 18th in 1:03.22.

Abigail Cattell finished 15th in the girls 200 meter dash in 29.75 while Grace Conway finished 17th in 30.01.

Jordan Warner finished 16th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 49.90, and Colt Miller finished 17th in 50.44.

Josh Schrock finished 21st in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 59.28 while Alex Chui finished 23rd in 59.88.

Greenville’s girls finished third in the district meet behind champion Troy and runner-up Northmont. The Lady Wave finished just three points behind the Thunderbolts for second place.

Greenville’s boys finished ninth out of 13 teams.

Greenville’s regional qualifiers will compete in the Division I regional meet on Wednesday and Friday at Wayne High School.

For complete results from the district meet and more information about the regional meet, visit www.baumspage.com.

Greenville's Riley Hunt wins the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I girls pole vault event at Piqua on Friday with a vault of 12 feet 6 inches. Hunt went on to clear 13 feet to set a district meet record.

