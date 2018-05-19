Lead slips away from Franklin Monroe in district championship baseball game vs. Cincinnati Christian

SPRINGBORO — The Franklin Monroe baseball team was two outs away from an Ohio High School Athletic Association district championship on Saturday but ended up losing 7-6 to Cincinnati Christian.

“I feel for these kids,” Franklin Monroe baseball coach Eddie Meyers said. “I just wish we could have got two more outs.”

Franklin Monroe struck first in Saturday’s district championship game with three runs in the top half of the first inning, but Cincinnati Christian responded with five runs in the bottom half of the frame to lead 5-3.

“If we don’t give up five in the first I think we control that game,” Meyers said.

Franklin Monroe reduced its deficit to 5-4 in the second inning then scored two runs in the fifth to retake the lead, 6-5.

The Jets went into the final inning up by one run, but the Cougars scored the game’s final two runs in the frame to win the district championship and eliminate FM from the OHSAA tournament.

“There was a bang-bang play at the plate,” Meyers said. “I thought it went another way, the way we didn’t want it to go obviously, but you can’t blame it on the umpires.”

Noah Koffer pitched the first 6 1/3 innings for Franklin Monroe then Timothy Lawson relieved him on the mound and faced the game’s final two batters.

Offensively for the Jets Zach Cable had two hits and a RBI. Levi Altic had a double, a sacrifice fly and two RBIs. Trevor Collins and Koffer both had RBI singles. Larkin Ressler had a pair of hits.

Though he wanted Saturday’s game to end differently, Meyers said it was a great season for Franklin Monroe, which won its first sectional championship in 10 years.

“I’m proud of my players and my six seniors that we’ve had for the last four years,” he said. “I’m very fortunate to have those guys.”

Saturday marked the end of the high school baseball careers of seniors Levi Altic, Jeremy Bridenbaugh, Zach Cable, Trevor Collins, Bryce Filbrun and Noah Koffer.

“It’s awful to see those guys go. They’ve been the heart and soul of this team for the last three or four years,” Meyers said. “You’re going to miss them all to death. They’re the keepsake of this team. Hopefully these younger guys can carry it over for us and restart next year.”

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

