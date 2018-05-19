Versailles girls track and field team wins OHSAA district championship

PIQUA — Versailles’ girls won the district championship and the Versailles boys finished as the district runner-up in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II track and field meet at Piqua.

Versailles’ girls finished atop the standings in the 16-team meet while Versailles’ boys finished second only to Dunbar.

Cole Condon, Mitchell Huelskamp, Brooks Blakeley and Joe Spitzer won the boys 4×800 meter relay in a time of 8:17.34 to qualify for the regional meet.

Joe Spitzer won the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 4:32.10, and Brooks Blakeley finished second in 4:33.83 as they both qualified for regionals.

Lucy Prakel, Ellen Peters, Ali Moran and Ava Moran won the girls 4×100 meter relay in 50.20 to qualify for the regional meet.

Ellen Peters won the girls 300 meter hurdles in 46.84, and Dana Rose finished third in 47.06 as they both qualified for regionals.

Kenia McEldowney won the girls 800 meter run in 2:20.90 to advance to the regional meet.

Joe Spitzer won the boys 3,200 meter run in a district meet record time of 9:29.51 to qualify for the regionals.

AJ Ahrens won the boys shot put with a toss of 50 feet 10.5 inches to advance to the regionals.

Lucy Prakel won the girls pole vault as she cleared 11 feet and qualified for regionals.

Luke Shellhaas won the boys pole vault by clearing 13 feet 10 inches to qualify for the regionals.

Dana Rose finished second in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.96 to advance to the regional meet.

Josh Steinbrunner finished second in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 14.75 to qualify for regionals.

Ava Moran finished second in the girls 100 meter dash in 13.19 to advance to the regional meet.

Josh Steinbrunner finished second in the boys 300 meter hurdles in 40.11 to advance to the regional meet.

Josh Steinbrunner finished second in the boys high jump as he cleared 6 feet 2 inches to qualify for regionals.

Kenia McEldowney, Tori Schulze, Maria Mangen and Megan Rismiller finished third in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 10:11.20 to qualify for regionals.

Cassie Peters, Ali Moran, Liz Watren and Lindsey Winner finished third in the girls 4×200 meter relays with a time of 1:46.44 to qualify for regionals.

Cole Condon finished third in the boys 400 meter dash with a time of 51.03 to qualify for regionals.

Ava Moran finished third in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 26.73 to advance to the regional meet.

Liz Watren, Lindsey Winner, Kenia McEldowney and Ellen Peters finished third in the girls 4×400 meter relay in a time of 4:02.52 to qualify for regionals.

Kyle Jones finished third in the boys long jump by jumping 20 feet 10 inches to qualify for the regional meet.

Nathan Nelson finished fourth in the boys discus with a throw of 133 feet 8 inches to qualify for the regional meet.

Other Versailles athletes finished outside of the top four and didn’t qualify for the regional meet.

Megan Rismiller finished fifth in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 12:39.54 while Lauren Menke finished 10th in 13:45.58.

Megan Rismiller finished sixth in the girls 1,600 meter run in 5:43.88 while Hannah Bey finished 18th in 6:24.61.

Liz Watren finished sixth in the girls 400 meter dash in 62.82.

AJ Ahrens finished sixth in the boys discus with a throw of 127 feet 1 inch.

Jada Barlage finished sixth in the girls high jump by clearing 4 feet 7 inches, and Olivia Waymire finished 15th by clearing 4 feet 3 inches.

Jaden Prenger finished seventh in the girls 100 meter hurdles with a time of 17.15.

Lucy Prakel finished eighth in the girls 100 meter dash in 13.67.

Tori Schulze finished eighth in the girls 800 meter run in 2:33.30.

Mitchell Huelskamp, Kyle Jones, Josh Steinbrunner and Cole Condon finished eighth in the boys 4×400 meter relay in 5:03.49.

Cassie Peters finished eighth in the girls long jump with a jump of 15 feet 5.25 inches, and Ellie Barga finished 20th with a jump of 13 feet 1.75 inches.

Cole Luthman finished eighth in the boys pole vault as he cleared 10 feet.

Cassie Peters finished ninth in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 27.78.

Emma George finished ninth in the girls pole vault as she cleared 7 feet.

Haley Mangen finished 10th in the girls shot put with a toss of 26 feet 11.5 inches, and Emma George finished 11th with a toss of 26 feet 11.25 inches.

Owen Schulze, Wesley Bruns, Brian Heitkamp and Ryan Subler finished 11th in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:41.00.

AJ Ahrens, Nathan Nelson, Chase Detrick and Kyle Jones finished 11th in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.54.

Luke Billenstein finished 11th in the boys 300 meter hurdles with a time of 47.78.

Caden Schulze finished 11th in the boys 800 meter run in 2:11.33 while Brooks Blakeley finished 19th in 2:25.90.

Luke Billenstein finished 12th in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 18.64.

Stuart Baltes finished 12th in the boys 3,200 meter run in 11:11.10.

Danielle Nerderman finished 12th in the girls discus with a throw of 72 feet 5 inches, and Haley Mangen finished 13th with a throw of 72 feet 3 inches.

Ryan Subler finished 14th in the boys 400 meter dash in 55.64.

Ben Albers finished 16th in the boys shot put with a toss of 35 feet 10.5 inches.

Brian Heitkamp finished 20th in the boys 200 meter dash in a time of 24.90 while Owen Schulze finished 28th in 25.78.

Troy Jones finished 27th in the boys long jump as he jumped 16 feet 4.75 inches.

Wesley Bruns finished 29th in the boys 100 meter dash in a time of 12.30 while Chase Detrick finished 30th in in 12.34.

Versailles’ regional qualifiers will compete in the Division II regional meet on Thursday and May 26 in Piqua.

For complete results from the district meet and more information about the regional meet, visit www.baumspage.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

