Arcanum track and field teams finish 2nd at OHSAA district meet

WEST MILTON — Arcanum’s boys and girls track and field teams both finished as the runner-up in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III district meet at Milton-Union.

Arcanum’s girls finished second to Twin Valley South in the 18-team meet. Arcanum’s boys also finished second to Twin Valley South.

Franklin Monroe’s girls finished sixth in the team standings while the Tri-Village girls finished 12th. The FM boys finished sixth, and Tri-Village’s boys finished eighth.

Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta, Tanner Delk, Landen Kreusch and Chance Klipstine won the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 8:30.48 to advance to the regional meet.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won the boys 100 meter dash in 11.31 to qualify for regionals.

Tri-Village’s Austin Bruner won’t he boys 200 meter dash in a time of 22.50 to advance to the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Tanner Delk won the boys 3,200 meter run in 9:53.17 to qualify for regionals.

Franklin Monroe’s Nicole Brocious, Selene Weaver, Danielle McVey and Raegan Warner won the girls 4×400 meter relay in 4:29.37 to qualify for the regional meet.

Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux won the girls discus with a throw of 110 feet 3 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished second with a throw of 108 feet, Arcanum’s Trista Hollinger finished third with a throw of 102 feet, and Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished fourth with a throw of 99 feet 5 inches as they all qualified for regionals.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver won the girls pole vault as she cleared a district meet record 111 feet 9 inches, breaking her own record that she set last year. Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield cleared 8 feet to finish third and qualify for regionals along with Weaver.

Arcanum’s Ethin Hoffman won the boys pole vault by clearing 11 feet to qualify for the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished second in the girls 100 meter hurdles in a time of 16.70 to qualify for regionals.

Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison, Luke Booher, Bailey Wyan and Kyle Ressler finished second in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:36.37 to advance to the regional meet.

Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan finished second in the boys 400 meter dash in 52.81 to qualify for regionals.

Arcanum’s Chance Klipstine finished second in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 1:59.20 to advance to the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Issiah Krauss finished second in the boys discus with a throw of 136 feet 8 inches, and Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished fourth with a throw of 125 feet 9 inches as they both qualified for the regional meet.

Tri-Village’s Kathryn Combs finished second in the girls shot put with a toss of 33 feet 4 inches to advance to regionals.

Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished second in the girls long jump with a jump of 15 feet 10.25 inches while Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished third with a jump of 15 feet 4.25 inches to advance to regionals.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished second in the boys long jump with a jump of 19 feet 4.5 inches to advance to the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Audrey Heiser finished second in the girls high jump as she cleared 4 feet 10 inches and qualified for regionals.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished third in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.92 to qualify for the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished third in the girls 1,600 meter run in a time of 5:41.43 to advance to regionals.

Arcanum’s Mara Wetzel finished third in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 13:13.18 to qualify for the regional meet.

Franklin Monroe’s Bailey Wyan, Kyle Ressler, Bryce Robison and Nathaniel Davis finished third in the boys 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:35.99 to advance to the regional meet.

Arcanum’s Alex Weiss finished third in the boys shot put with a toss of 41 feet 5 inches to qualify for regionals.

Tri-Village’s Josh Hollinger finished third in the boys high jump by clearing 5 feet 8 inches while Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler finished fourth by clearing 5 feet 6 inches to advance to the regional meet.

Franklin Monroe’s Danielle McVey, Nicole Brocious, Raegan Warner and Katie Ressler finished fourth in the girls 4×800 meter relay with a time of 11:15.26 to qualify for regionals.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien finished fourth in the girls 300 meter hurdles with a time of 50.30 to advance to the regional meet.

Franklin Monroe’s Selene Weaver finished fourth in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 27.97 to qualify for regionals.

Other athletes from Arcanum, Franklin Monroe and Tri-Village finished outside the top four and didn’t advance.

Arcanum’s Rachel Wright, Regan Weaver, Phoebe Weidner and Mara Wetzel finished fifth in the girls 4×800 meter relay in a time of 11:27.03.

Arcanum’s Paige Kreusch finished fifth in the girls 100 meter hurdles in 17.37, Tri-Village’s Macy Schepis finished ninth in 17.80, Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger finished 12th in 18.16, and Franklin Monroe’s Keara Knepshield finished 13th in 18.36.

Franklin Monroe’s Elijah Bush, Cole McGlinch, Jarod Hegemeier and Nathaniel Davis finished fifth in the boys 4×100 meter relay in 49.28. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Dylan Rhodehamel and Austin Fourman finished seventh in 50.03. Tri-Village’s Foster Brown, Noah Hill, Carsen Munchel and Tommy Hoskins finished ninth in 54.33.

Arcanum’s Jacob Osswald finished fifth in the boys 300 meter hurdles in 44.45, Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished 10th in 46.89, Franklin Monroe’s Xavier Gilliland finished 18th in 51.88, and Franklin Monroe’s Jacob Meyer finished 19th in 52.81.

Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta finished fifth in the boys 800 meter run in a time of 2:08.67, Tri-Village’s Corbin Holzapfel finished 10th in 2:12.78, Franklin Monroe’s Micah Stacy finished 23rd in 2:33.37, and Franklin Monroe’s Dean Sease finished 26th in 2:41.25.

Franklin Monroe’s Cole Good finished fifth in the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 10:23.31, and Tri-Village’s Landen Fraylick finished 10th in 11:22.05.

Arcanum’s Samantha McAllister finished fifth in the girls shot put with a toss of 32 feet 5 inches, Arcanum’s Morgan Best finished seventh with a toss of 30 feet 11.75 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Tara Goubeaux finished eighth with a toss of 29 feet 9 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Matilda Earwood finished 10th with a toss of 28 feet 4.75 inches, and Tri-Village’s Jessica Wiford finished 14th with a toss of 25 feet 6.5 inches.

Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson finished fifth in the boys shot put with a toss of 41 feet 5 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Oliver Fig finished 10th with a toss of 36 feet 6.75 inches.

Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished fifth in the boys long jump by jumping 18 feet 2.75 inches, Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel finished 11th with a jump of 16 feet 5.5 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Luke Booher finished 19th by jumping 14 feet 7.25 inches.

Tri-Village’s Landen Fraylick, Carsen Munchel, Harley Ketring and Corbin Holzapfel finished sixth in the boys 4×800 meter relay with a time of 9:35.62. Franklin Monroe’s Xavier Gilliland, Ross Thayer, Micah Stacy and Bailey Wyan finished seventh in 9:42.95.

Franklin Monroe’s Kyle Ressler finished sixth in the boys 200 meter dash in 24.68, Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison finished seventh in 25.00, Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel finished 12th in 25.06, and Arcanum’s Devin Keckler finished 19th in 26.86.

Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee, Danielle McVey and Katie Ressler finished seventh in the girls 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:59.65. Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Abbi VanHoose, Logan Garbig and Regan Weaver finished eighth in 2:03.13. Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger, Macy Schepis, Hailey Kreiner and Lissa Siler finished 10th in 2:02.71.

Arcanum’s Landen Kreusch finished seventh in the boys 1,600 meter run in 4:48.01, Tri-Village’s Harley Ketring finished 11th in 4:57.61, Franklin Monroe’s Micah Stacy finished 20th in 5:23.56, and Franklin Monroe’s Ross Thayer finished 24th in 5:29.20.

Arcanum’s Aidan O’Brien, Paige Kreusch, Logan Garbig and Kayla O’Daniel finished seventh in the girls 4×100 meter relay in 56.48. Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink, Grace Fee, Alyssa Suter and Danielle McVey finished 10th in 57.25. Tri-Village’s Kara Hollinger, Hailey Kreiner, Lissa Siler and Morgan Sparks finished 11th in 59.22.

Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel, Regan Weaver, Mara Wetzel and Aidan O’Brien finished seventh in the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:48.00.

Arcanum’s Celeste Arnett finished seventh in the girls pole vault as she cleared 7 feet.

Arcanum’s Vance Wetzel finished seventh in the boys pole vault as he cleared 8 feet 6 inches.

Arcanum’s Josh Wright finished eighth in the boys 110 meter hurdles in a time of 18.29, and Franklin Monroe’s Jacob Meyer finished 15th in 20.89.

Arcanum’s Logan Garbig finished eighth in the girls 100 meter dash in 15.03, Tri-Village’s Hailey Kreiner finished 10th in 14.42, Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink finished 18th in 14.65, Tri-Village’s Morgan Sparks finished 22nd in 15.00, Franklin Monroe’s Anna Flora finished 23rd in 15.03, and Arcanum’s Sasha Derringer finished 30th in 15.81.

Arcanum’s Regan Weaver finished eighth in the girls 400 meter dash in a time of 1:10.24, Tri-Village’s Trinity Patrick finished 14th in 1:15.84, Franklin Monroe’s Maddie Stacy finished 15th in 1:16.42, and Tri-Village’s Brylee Brown finished 19th in 1:20.68.

Tri-Village’s Lissa Siler finished eighth in the girls high jump as she cleared 4 feet 6 inches.

Arcanum’s Dane Craport finished 10th in the boys 100 meter dash in a time of 12.07, Franklin Monroe’s Bryce Robison finished 15th in 12.27, Arcanum’s Dylan Rhodehamel finished 16th in 12.30, Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis finished 19th in 12.50, and Tri-Village’s Tommy Hoskins finished 20th in 12.50.

Tri-Village’s Carsen Munchel, Tommy Hoskins, Noah Hill and Foster Brown finished 10th in the boys 4×200 meter relay in a time of 1:51.53. Arcanum’s Dane Craport, Devin Keckler, Justin Vanatta and Chance Klipstine finished fifth in the preliminaries but were disqualified in the final.

Franklin Monroe’s Raegan Warner finished 10th in the girls 1,600 meter run with a time of 6:14.19.

Arcanum’s Austin Fourman finished 11th in the boys 400 meter dash in 57.77, Arcanum’s Ethan Moores finished 13th in 58.17, and Franklin Monroe’s Nathaniel Davis finished 14th in 59.17.

Franklin Monroe’s Oliver Fig finished 11th in the boys discus with a throw of 99 feet 3 inches, Franklin Monroe’s Adrian Nelson finished 19th with a throw of 85 feet 7 inches, Tri-Village’s Dylan Holsapple finished 23rd with a throw of 78 feet 11 inches, and Tri-Village’s Logan Kirk finished 29th with a throw of 62 feet 5 inches.

Arcanum’s Phoebe Weidner finished 12th in the girls 800 meter run in 2:51.28, and Arcanum’s Rachel Wright finished 18th in 2:57.89.

Arcanum’s Kayla O’Daniel finished 12th in the girls 200 meter dash in a time of 29.96, Arcanum’s Abbi VanHoose finished 16th in 30.37, and Franklin Monroe’s Kirsten Zink finished 20th in 30.84.

Tri-Village’s Jessica Wiford finished 14th in the girls discus with a throw of 64 feet 4 inches, and Franklin Monroe’s Matilda Earwood finished 19th with a throw of 60 feet 3 inches.

Arcanum’s Logan Garbig finished 19th in the girls long jump by jumping 12 feet 1.75 nches, and Franklin Monroe’s Grace Fee finished 22nd with a jump of 11 feet 1.5 inches.

Arcanum’s Justin Vanatta, Chance Klipstine, Ethan Moores and Jacob Osswald finished fifth in the preliminaries of the boys 4×400 meter relay but were disqualified in the final.

The regional qualifiers will compete in the Division III regional meet on Wednesday and Friday and Troy High School.

For complete results from the district meet and more information about the regional meet, visit www.baumspage.com.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

