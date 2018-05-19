Ansonia, Bradford athletes qualify for OHSAA regional track and field meet

PIQUA — Athletes from Ansonia and Bradford qualified for the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division III regional track and field meet with their performances in the district meet at Piqua.

Ansonia’s Aliya Barga won the girls high jump as she cleared 5 feet 1 inch and qualified for the regional meet.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas won the boys pole vault as he cleared 14 feet 6 inches while Ansonia’s Matthew Shook cleared 13 feet 6 inches to finish third, both qualify for the regionals.

Bradford’s Karmen Knepp finished second in the girls 3,200 meter run in a time of 12:09.23 to advance to the regional meet.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished second in the boys discus with a throw of 143 feet 6 inches to qualify for the regionals.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished fourth in the girls 100 meter dash in 13.14 to qualify for the regional meet.

Ansonia’s Logan Warner, Logan Alexander, Max Wardrip and Brock Shellhaas finished fourth in the boys 4×200 meter relay with a time of 1:38.33 to qualify for regionals.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles, Aliya Barga, Kierra Reichert and Hannah Wilson finished fourth in the girls 4×100 meter relay in a time of 52.77 to advance to the regional meet.

Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished fourth in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:05.47 to qualify for the regionals.

Other athletes from Ansonia and Bradford finished outside the top four of their events and didn’t advance.

Ansonia’s Brock Shellhaas finished fifth in the boys 110 meter hurdles with a time of 16.64, Bradford’s Connor Jones finished 14th in 19.92, and Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished 16th in 21.06.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles, Aliya Barga, Hannah Wilson and Mariah Troutwine finished fifth in the girls 4×200 meter relay in 1:52.40. Bradford’s Hannah Lear, Kendall Hill, Abby Gade and Tori Derstine finished 12th in 2:05.29.

Ansonia’s A’Tyah Knowles finished fifth in the girls 200 meter dash in 27.24, Bradford’s Maia Stump finished ninth in 28.35, Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished 11th in 28.38, and Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished 12th in 28.49.

Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty, Karmen Knepp, Tori Derstine and Mercedes Smith finished sixth in the girls 4×800 meter relay in 10:37.98.

Bradford’s Mercedes Smith finished sixth in the girls 400 meter dash in 1:02.82, Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert finished eighth in 1:08.67, and Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished 15th in 1:10.37.

Ansonia’s Logan Warner finished sixth in the boys 400 meter dash in 53.55, Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished ninth in 54.01, Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished 10th in 54.25, and Ansonia’s Garrett Kaiser finished 25th in 1:01.76.

Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished sixth int he boys high jump as he jumped 5 feet 6 inches, Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished eighth as he jumped 5 feet 6 inches, and Ansonia’s Trevor Alexander finished ninth as he jumped 5 feet 3 inches.

Ansonia’s Logan Alexander, Max Wardrip, Logan Warner and Brock Shellhaas finished seventh in the boys 4×100 meter relay with a time of 46.62.

Bradford’s Tori Derstine finished seventh in the girls 800 meter run in 2:32.54, and Ansonia’s Olivia Wright finished 13th in 2:40.74.

Bradford’s Maia Stump finished seventh in the girls long jump with a jump of 15 feet 1.5 inches, Ansonia’s Madison Kinner finished 22nd with a jump of 11 feet 6.75 inches, and Ansonia’s Reganne O’Connor finished 24th with a jump of 11 feet 2.25 inches.

Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine finished seventh in the girls pole vault by clearing 8 feet 6 inches, and Bradford’s Kendall Hill finished 12th by clearing 6 feet 6 inches.

Ansonia’s Mariah Troutwine finished eighth in the girls 100 meter hurdles in a time of 19.91, and Ansonia’s Kassie Weyant finished 10th in 19.86.

Bradford’s Mercedes Smith, Abby Gade, Hannah Lear and Tori Derstine finished eighth int the girls 4×400 meter relay with a time of 4:36.34. Ansonia’s Kierra Reichert, Katie Werts, Mariah Troutwine and Olivia Wright finished 13th in 5:04.75.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills, Kurt Hoover, Hayden Dickerson and Ethan Saunders finished eighth in the boys 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:47.54. Ansonia’s Brett Campbell, Garrett Kaiser, Payton Setser and Levi Billenstein finished 15th in 4:08.82.

Bradford’s Shelby Shafer finished eighth in the girls shot put with a toss of 29 feet 1.5 inches, Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished ninth with a toss of 28 feet 4.5 inches, Bradford’s Erica Gaynor finished 24th with a toss of 23 feet 4.5 inches, and Ansonia’s Aleesha Gates finished 25 with a toss of 22 feet 6.75 inches.

Bradford’s Kyle Mills finished eighth in the boys long jump with a jump of 18 feet 0.75 inches, Ansonia’s Max Wardrip finished 11th with a jump of 17 feet 3.5 inches, Bradford’s Ethan Saunders finished 19th with a jump of 15 feet 1.25 inches, and Ansonia’s Ethan Setser finished 22nd with a jump of 14 feet 8 inches.

Ansonia’s Levi Billenstein, Maverick Weidner, Payton Setser and Chad Millikin finished ninth in the boys 4×800 meter relay in 9:59.20.

Bradford’s Hayden Dickerson finished ninth in the boys 300 meter hurdles in 46.32, Ansonia’s Levi Billenstein finished 15th in 48.80, and Bradford’s Connor Jones finished 21st in 55.26.

Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished ninth in the girls 3,200 meter run with a time of 14:08.65.

Ansonia’s Tori Wickham finished 10th in the girls discus with a throw of 79 feet 2 inches, Ansonia’s Aleesha Gates finished 13th with a throw of 68 feet 10 inches, and Bradford’s Erica Gaynor finished 14th with a throw of 64 feet 9 inches.

Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished 11th in the boys 100 meter dash in 12.11, Bradford’s Ethan Saunders finished 13th in 12.16, and Ansonia’s Ethan Setser finished 29th in 13.52.

Bradford’s Olivia Daugherty finished 11th in the girls 1,600 meter run in 6:08.20, and Ansonia’s Lydia Snyder finished 17th in 6:51.72.

Bradford’s Jacob McQuinn finished 11th in the boys shot put with a toss of 38 feet 4 inches, Bradford’s Austin Crickmore finished 13th with a toss of 37 feet 9.5 inches, Ansonia’s Austin Helmke finished 17th with a toss of 36 feet 2.25 inches, and Ansonia’s Ross Shook finished 19th with a toss of 34 feet 6.5 inches.

Bradford’s Maia Stump finished 12th in the girls 100 meter dash in 12.76, and Ansonia’s Hannah Wilson finished 14th in 13.90.

Bradford’s Jay Roberts finished 12th in the boys 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:12.31, Ansonia’s Daniel Shaner finished 24th in 5:50.93, and Ansonia’s Levi Billenstein finished 25th in 5:51.13.

Bradford’s Abby Gade finished 13th in the girls 300 meter hurdles in a time of 54.57.

Bradford’s Kurt Hoover finished 13th in the boys 200 meter dash in 24.29, Ansonia’s Logan Alexander finished 14th in 24.67, and Bradford’s Ethan Saunders finished 20th in 25.16.

Bradford’s Maia Stump finished 14th in the girls high jump as she cleared 4 feet 5 inches.

Bradford’s Jay Roberts finished 19th in the boys 800 meter run with a time of 2:21.31, and Ansonia’s Payton Setser finished 23rd in 2:27.70.

Bradford’s Jackson Moore finished 21st in the boys 3,200 meter run in a time of 11:58.65, Bradford’s Shane Bryan finished 23rd in 13:18.31, and Ansonia’s Daniel Shaner finished 24h in 14:33.10.

Bradford’s Austin Crickmore finished 27th in the boys discus with a throw of 86 feet 9 inches, Ansonia’s Dillon Hackler finished 30th with a throw of 83 feet 3 inches, and Ansonia’s Connor Stachler finished 33rd with a throw of 76 feet 11 inches.

The regional qualifiers will compete in the Division III regional meet on Wednesday and Friday and Troy High School.

For complete results from the district meet and more information about the regional meet, visit www.baumspage.com.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Ansonia-Bradford-WEB.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

