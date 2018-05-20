Darke County Animal Shelter no longer offers $30 certificates

GREENVILLE – The Darke County Animal Shelter because its running pet grant is expiring, it no longer is giving the $30 certificates with adoptions for spaying/neutering.

The shelter hours are 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday. The shelter is located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, and the phone number is 547-1645.

Pet owners can purchase 2018 licenses at the Auditor’s Office or at the Darke County Animal Shelter. Pet owners also can also get a license online at www.doglicense.us/oh/darke.

All dogs over the age of 3 months, must have a license in the state of Ohio (O.R.C 955.21).

Contact the shelter by phone or in person for any additional information.