Greenville defeats Hamilton Ross in OHSAA district championship softball game

LEBANON – After spotting Hamilton Ross a 3-0 lead in the first inning, Greenville went on to record a 15-4 victory in an Ohio High School Athletic Association district championship softball game on Friday.

Ross scored the game’s first three runs in the first inning then Greenville took a 5-3 lead with two runs in the second and three in the third. Ross scored a run in the bottom of the third to reduce its deficit to 5-4 then Greenville scored 10 unanswered runs with three in the fourth, five in the sixth and two in the seventh.

Greenville had 18 hits and two errors while Ross had eight hits and four errors.

Nyesha Wright was 4-for-5 with a double, three runs and four RBIs. Cassie Cromwell was 3-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs and a RBI. Morgan Gilbert was 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, and two RBIs. Haleigh Mayo was 3-for-5 with a double and four runs.

Lani Shilt was 2-for-5 witih a triple, a stolen base and run and five RBIs. Sydney Grote was 1-for-4 with a walk, a run and a RBI. Baylee Petry and Chloe Sowry both were 1-for-4. Zoe Pressnall drove in a run and scored a run. Megan Johnston and Allison Powell both scored a run. Natea Davidson drove in a run.

Caitlin Christman pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs on seven hits, no walks and one strikeout. Grace Shaffer pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in relief, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out three.

Greenville now advances to play Clinton-Massie in the regional semifinals at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Mason.

http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Greenville-logo-WEB-15.jpg

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@aimmediamidwest.com

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.

Kyle Shaner may be reached at 937-569-4312. Follow me on Twitter @KShanerAdvocate or get updates on Facebook by searching Darke County Sports or Advocate 360. For more features online go to dailyadvocate.com.