Registration open for volleyball camp at Greenville

GREENVILLE – The Greenville High School volleyball team will host a youth camp for girls entering the fifth through eighth grades at any school.

The three-day camp will be from 10 a.m. to noon June 4 through June 6 in the Greenville High School gymnasium.

The deadline to sign-up and be guaranteed a shirt has been extended to May 29. Registration will remain open until the camp starts at 10 a.m. on June 4.

The cost is $25 per camper, $40 for two siblings or $60 for three siblings.

For information is available at https://greenwavesports.com/volleyball-camp/.

Anyone with questions should contact Greenville varsity volleyball coach Chelsea Dowd at cdowd@gcswave.com.