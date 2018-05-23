Bradford, Greenville softball teams ranked in season’s final OHSFSCA state poll

COLUMBUS – The Bradford and Greenville softball teams both are ranked in the Ohio High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association’s final state poll of the 2018 season.

Greenville moved up one spot in this week’s Division II state rankings into a tie for third place along with Oak Harbor. The Lady Wave are ranked behind poll champion LaGrange Keystone and second place Kenton Ridge.

Greenville has been ranked in all six state polls this season, ranging from third to sixth in Division II. The Lady Wave been ranked in 89 of the last 90 state polls.

Bradford also moved up one spot this week, moving into the No. 9 spot in Division IV. The Railroaders are ranked behind Jeromesville Hillsdale, Parkway, Strasburg Franklin, Mechanicsburg, Danville, Gibsonburg, East Canton and Portsmouth Clay.

Bradford has been ranked in all six state polls this season ranging from No. 3 to No. 10 in the Division IV state rankings.

Other teams with Darke County connections ranked in the poll include Greater Western Ohio Conference member Lebanon being ranked No. 1 in Division I and Midwest Athletic Conference member Parkway being ranked No. 2 in Division IV.

For more information on the OHSFSCA and its state rankings, visit its website at www.ohsfsca.org.

OHSFSCA state rankings

Division I

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Lebanon 10 118

2. Perrysburg 1 95

3. Mason 0 86

4. Elyria 1 68

5. Gahanna Lincoln 0 62

6. Lakota West 0 39

7. Anthony Wayne 0 35

8. Massillon Perry 0 33

9. Lakota East 0 31

10. Teays Valley 0 28

Division II

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. LaGrange Keystone 8 88

2. Kenton Ridge 1 67

3. Oak Harbor 0 53

3. Greenville 0 53

5. Mansfield Madison 0 41

6. Clinton Massie 0 34

7. Jonathan Alder 0 31

8. Granville 0 27

9. Warsaw Riverview 0 16

10. jackson 0 15

Division III

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Warren Champion 8 98

2. Wheelersburg 1 84

3. North Union 1 77

4. Cardington Lincoln 0 59

5. Pemberville Eastwood 0 50

6. West Liberty Salem 0 47

7. Sherwood Fairview 0 31

8. Williamsburg 0 17

9. Wellington 0 11

10. Otsego 0 9

10. Independence 0 9

Division IV

Rank School First place votes Total points

1. Jeromesville Hillsdale 6 83

2. Rockford Parkway 1 72

3. Strasburg Franklin 1 63

4. Mechanicsburg 0 58

5. Danville 0 52

6. Gibsonburg 2 45

7. East Canton 0 34

8. Portsmouth Clay 0 32

9. Bradford 0 28

10. Mathews 0 21

Bradford catcher Elisa Martinez makes a throw to second on a stolen base attempt against Cincinnati Christian on Sunday in Mason. http://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2018/05/web1_Elisa-Martinez-WEBjpg.jpg Bradford catcher Elisa Martinez makes a throw to second on a stolen base attempt against Cincinnati Christian on Sunday in Mason. Rob Kiser | AIM Media Midwest

